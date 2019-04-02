What's the Whole Up?

× Expand A representative of Whole Foods Market declined to give an opening date for The Sauer Center location. (Photo by Olivia Diaz)

When will the new Whole Foods Market on West Broad Street open? It’s a question that many Richmonders have been asking, and there’s no clear answer.

The grocery store, which will anchor The Sauer Center near Hermitage Road, had been slated for completion last fall, contractor L.F. Jennings told us for an article published a year ago, but the market still hasn’t opened.

The exterior of the building appears to be near completion, but there is a lot of work to be done inside. In late March, the store received permits from the city for installing the building’s electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems. Still, it’s hard to say how long that work will take.

"I don’t know exactly when they will start [interior work], so I don’t know exactly when it will end,” says Mark A. Olinger, director of planning and development for the city of Richmond.

Olinger says the store may open by the end of the year. Another source close to the project estimated that the market will open sometime this summer.

A representative of Whole Foods Market wouldn’t comment on an opening date.

“We don't have any additional information to share at this time,” wrote Jamie Forest, senior manager of global corporate communications at Whole Foods Market, in response to a question sent by email.

Whole Foods Market currently has one store in the Richmond area, at West Broad Village in Short Pump.