Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay at home order for all Virginians that is effective from March 30 until June 10, 2020. (File photo)

Gov. Ralph Northam has issued a temporary statewide “stay at home” order amid reports of mass gatherings at parks, beaches and other outdoor venues throughout the state.

Northam’s executive order mandates that all Virginians stay in their homes unless they need to go out for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise. Social gatherings of more than 10 people are now banned under penalty of a Class 1 Misdemeanor, he said at a Monday news conference.

“I want to be clear: Do not go out unless you need to go out. This is very different from wanting to go out,” Northam said. “Don’t go to the store just for one thing. Wait until you have a whole list of needs. If you’re traveling from out of state, particularly a hot spot, I urge you to self-quarantine for 14 days.”

The order takes effect immediately and will be in place until June 10, unless amended or rescinded, it says. Additionally, all public beaches in the state will be closed to any activity except exercising or fishing, private campgrounds will be closed for short-term stays starting April 2, and all Virginia colleges and universities will have to cease in-person instruction and cancel mass gatherings if they haven’t already done so.

“This weekend, some of our beaches and other recreational areas were literally packed,” Northam said. “Everyone who is gathering in a crowd at any place around the state is putting themselves and others at risk.”

When asked during the news conference about how the order will affect nonessential businesses that are still open, Northam said businesses found to be in violation of the “10 or less” rule will be shut down. Restaurants will be allowed to operate as long as they are only open for takeout or delivery, while nonessential brick-and-mortar stores will be allowed to open as long as they admit 10 patrons or less at a time and provide for adequate social distancing.

“A lot of businesses, especially small businesses, have already closed across Virginia, we are continuing to encourage businesses to maintain the 10 or less rule,” he said. “If they are unable to do that, they will, by necessity, be closed.”

In an emailed statement after Northam’s news conference, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city has closed playgrounds and courts at Richmond Public Schools and public parks, and all team sports and activities have been prohibited.

Starting Monday at 5 p.m., swimming, sunbathing and group gatherings along the James River also will be banned, though patrons will still be allowed to use the area for exercise such as biking, walking, running and hiking.

“RPD will enforce these new guidelines and continue to enforce social distancing measures,” Stoney said. “We will get through this crisis, but for the sake of our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable among us, I beg Richmonders to take this seriously. We are all safer and stronger at home.”