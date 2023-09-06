Gambling on It

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Plans for a Richmond casino are back on the table and headed to November’s ballot.

Following a City Council vote to put the casino before voters a second time, after plans were narrowly rejected in 2021, a Richmond Circuit Court judge and the Virginia Lottery in July paved the way for another referendum. Current state budget language barring the city from seeking another casino referendum expires Nov. 1; a new budget approved in September added no further barriers to a new vote.

The $562 million ONE Casino + Resort project is planned for 2001 Walmsley Blvd. and 4700 Trenton Ave. in South Richmond and would be operated by RVA Entertainment Holdings LLC, a joint venture of Urban One Inc. and Churchill Downs Inc. Advocates have touted the jobs and revenue the project could bring to the area, while opponents cite the potential harm of the gambling industry and the results of the previous referendum as reasons to reject the casino again.

“I am excited to see the Virginia Lottery and the Richmond Circuit Court approve the referendum for a Richmond destination-resort and entertainment venue that will provide 1,300 good-paying jobs and an estimated $30 million in annual revenue to tackle our community’s greatest needs,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement after the court’s approval. “Richmond is experiencing record development and growth, and with the addition of a destination resort we will change the economic trajectory of South Side for years to come.”