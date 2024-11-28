Looking Out

× Expand Sally Graham, executive director of GoochlandCares (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Driven by a desire to connect underprivileged community members with much-needed avenues of support, nurse practitioner Sally Graham helped found the Free Clinic of Goochland in 2000. It merged with Goochland Fellowship and Family Services in 2007, creating what is now GoochlandCares, a “one-stop shop" free clinic designed to address the human and health care needs of Goochland County’s low-income residents. Over the course of 25 years, Graham has fostered the organization’s growth from offering part-time medical and dental programs to providing a spectrum of services focusing on health, housing and hunger. Retiring this year as executive director, Graham reflects on her legacy and proud moments, as well as the challenges Goochland residents still face.

Richmond magazine: Looking back on the past 25 years, what community contributions are you most proud of?

Sally Graham: I’m most proud of how we’ve evolved into a cornerstone of community support and well-being. Our growth from a modest initiative to a comprehensive provider of health and basic human needs services is a testament to our commitment and the incredible support from the community. We’ve expanded our offerings to include a wide range of services that address both immediate and long-term needs, from medical care and mental health support to food security and housing assistance.

The positive reputation we’ve built over the years has been instrumental in sustaining and growing our efforts. This reputation has not only attracted vital resources and partnerships, but it also reinforced the trust and support of those we serve. Our impact is reflected in the countless lives we’ve touched, whether through direct services or by fostering a stronger, more connected community. Seeing individuals and families thrive because of the support we provide is the most rewarding outcome of our work.

RM: In terms of the issues GoochlandCares focuses on, what problems are community members still facing?

Graham: Like many rural counties, Goochland is challenged by a lack of public transportation, compounded by the size of the county (40 miles long) and an insufficient supply of affordable housing. For our case managers working with families or individuals experiencing homelessness, finding housing is their biggest challenge.

RM: What initially motivated you to help found the Free Clinic of Goochland?

Graham: In 1999, I was motivated to help found the Free Clinic of Goochland by a request from Lisa Bagby of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church calling for volunteers to establish a clinic for those in Goochland without access to care. With my background as a nurse practitioner, I felt a personal and professional duty to be involved. Initially, my role was a blend of clinical and administrative duties, which allowed me to directly impact patients while helping to shape the organization’s framework. As the clinic expanded and eventually merged with another local nonprofit, my role shifted to administrative functions.

RM: Can you talk a bit about the merger you helped oversee?

Graham: The merger between Goochland Fellowship and Family Services and the Free Clinic of Goochland was an amazing opportunity to support our community. We were able to combine and grow programs to create this unique “one-stop shop” model that addresses the basic human and health care needs of Goochland’s low-income residents.

RM: What types of social determinants can impact a person’s well-being?

Graham: Our 12 programs tackle the broad spectrum of social determinants that significantly impact health. We understand that poverty affects every facet of life. It’s impossible to focus on health when you're dealing with hunger, struggling to afford essential medications or lacking a safe place to live. Addressing health concerns becomes nearly insurmountable when you're also contending with issues like eviction, domestic violence, food insecurity or inadequate transportation. By prioritizing these fundamental needs, we have created a foundation that allows individuals to address their health issues more effectively and make their well-being a true priority.

RM: When you retire, who will take over?

Graham: My successor is Andrea Ahonen. Andrea brings over 20 years of nonprofit development and management experience. We are confident that her leadership and passion for improving community services will greatly benefit GoochlandCares for years to come.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.