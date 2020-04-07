RVA Strong

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s administration has launched RVAStrong.org, a centralized directory of resources aimed to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richmonders can use the website to connect with organizations focused on causes such as housing stability, food security, helping local restaurants and providing personal protective equipment for the city’s first responders. The website also includes links to donation pages for those causes.

“We designed this centralized relief site as a place where those who need help can get it, and those who want to help can offer it,” Stoney said in a statement. “Richmond is [a] city defined by its resilience. We’ll get through this, but we have to support each other. The city hopes to facilitate that through centralizing resources and amplifying the good work already being done.”

RVAStrong.org also includes pages where visitors can be directed toward nonprofit, city and individual efforts to meet needs including housing and income assistance, suggest content that should be added to the site, tell a personal COVID-19 isolation story, and donate to the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.

Information on the website is also being developed into a printable resource with contact sheets to be distributed to Richmonders who lack reliable internet access.

For more information, visit rvastrong.org. A Spanish version of the website is in development.