River Views

× 1 of 3 Expand A rendering of the James River Association's forthcoming environmental education center and adjoining parkland along the James River near Dock Street (Image courtesy 3North) × 2 of 3 Expand Another view of the education center (Image courtesy 3North) × 3 of 3 Expand A map featuring the 5.2-acre parcel of land along Dock Street acquired through a partnership between the Capital Region Land Conservancy, James River Association and The Conservation Fund (Image courtesy The Conservation Fund) Prev Next

Even the geese sounded excited this morning as Parker Agelasto of the Capital Region Land Conservancy shared news about 5.2 acres of land along Dock Street that was acquired through a partnership between the Conservancy, the James River Association and The Conservation Fund. JRA will purchase approximately 1 acre of the land from the Conservation Fund to establish a new center for environmental education. The remainder of the property will be transferred to the city of Richmond to become part of the James River Park System, allowing a portion of the Virginia Capital Trail to be moved off the street and onto the parkland along the river.

New canoe and kayak access to the James will be added and the acquisition of the property ensures that “the view that named Richmond” — the view from Libby Hill above the bend of the James that resembles a similar situation in Richmond, England — will be preserved.

Agelasto cited creative solutions, “bringing many facets together, bringing history together, bringing nature together, bringing management of resources together,” as a chorus of geese soared above.

Other speakers’ remarks were punctuated by an eastbound passenger train, rattling cicadas, peeping crickets, backing-up truck beeps and fluty birdsong. The combination of the urban and the natural highlighted the valuable resource these groups are working to preserve and protect.

The announcement came alongside Great Shiplock Park, at the head of the Virginia Capital Trail and within the panorama from Libby Hill.

Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Hugh Jones illustrated how some young people in the city aren’t familiar with the river. He quoted youth he’s shepherded onto the waters with canoes, including one reluctant Alyiah, who didn’t like bugs or the heat. “But she hung in there, and she was the first one to catch a fish, with her own rod, and she was so proud she got a picture taken to show everybody.” Or Xavier, who participated in a water-clarity test and afterward declared, “Today, I feel like a scientist.”

Josh Bearman, science curriculum and instructional specialist for Richmond Public Schools, added that more important than teaching a work or showing a picture is firsthand experience when introducing students to the local environment. “A video is important, but nothing like being on a boat and watching an osprey catch a fish while your city is in the background,” he said.

Similar exclamations should follow, especially with JRA’s environmental education center due to begin construction next year. This is where the next generation of river enthusiasts will be inspired to become, as the association’s catchy slogan puts it, “James Changers.”