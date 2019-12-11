Richmond to Fine Distracted Drivers

× Expand Patty Kruszewski told City Council members about the loss of her daughter, who was hit and killed by a distracted driver while she biked home from work. The panel approved a new law to fine drivers who use handheld devices while behind the wheel. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

Richmond is cracking down on distracted driving with a new law approved by City Council on Monday, which imposes a fine on drivers who use handheld devices such as cell phones while behind the wheel.

The board unanimously approved the measure, which was backed by Mayor Levar Stoney. First-time offenders will be met with a $125 fine when the law takes effect in June, which rises to $250 for all subsequent offenses. The measure will supplement existing state laws, which ban texting and emailing on a handheld device while driving.

Council members said they were moved to support the measure after hearing emotional testimonies from Brad Hughes and Patty Kruszewski, two speakers who supported the law. Hughes urged the panel the back the measure, and explained how his life was shaken after being struck by a distracted driver while working as a Chesterfield County police officer in 2014. He lost both of his legs as a result of the crash.

"Learning how to walk, learning how to do things all over again — we take walking for granted, and I've had to learn how to do that all over again," Hughes said. "My 16-year-old daughter, at the time of that accident, would always look up to me. Now, I'm looking up to her. It hurts me every single day when I drive across that bridge, knowing that this could've been avoided."

So far this year, distracted drivers have killed or injured 218 people in the city, according to Richmond Police Department data cited in a news release.

“It’s just not acceptable to use a cell phone while driving when we know the dire consequences,” Stoney says in the release. “With this ban, Richmond sends a clear message: Whether you’re texting or not, put down the phone, or there will be consequences. I hope the General Assembly will send the same message this year.”

Kruszewski told council members about the loss of her daughter, Lanie, who was hit and killed while biking home from work by a driver who was distracted with his cell phone. She emphasized that the legislation has widespread support, receiving backing from the police, public, insurance companies and road safety groups. "It's too late to save Lanie, but I assure you, she wants it too," she said.

One by one, council members acknowledged that they were moved by the two testimonies, and asked to be added as co-patrons of the measure.

"For the last two individuals to come up and to share your personal story is very difficult to do and to lose limbs and to lose a child is just horrific, and thank you for having the courage to come down there and share your experience with us," Vice-Chairman Chris Hilbert said. "You will be in our thoughts and our prayers, but in addition to that, you have our support this evening that we’ll make Richmond a safer place.”

Second District Councilwoman Kim Gray questioned how the new law will be enforced, but said she nonetheless supports the measure.

"it’s very subjective in nature and it’s a local ordinance," she said. "I support the state moving forward with some harder legislation as well, but I am so moved by your losses and your testimony that I am going to ask to be added as a patron and support this."

The new law will take effect in six months to allow for an education period, and allows for exceptions to be made for public safety personnel and drivers experiencing emergencies, according to the news release.

Also on Monday, 9th District Councilman Michael Jones introduced legislation to petition the General Assembly to give City Council the authority to decide the fate of the city's Confederate monuments. The bill was referred to the Land Use, Housing and Transportation Standing Committee's next meeting on Dec. 17.