Friday = Phase One

Richmond will enter the first phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan this Friday, May 29, following an announcement by Mayor Levar Stoney Wednesday morning.

The phase-one plan will allow nonessential Richmond retailers, places of worship and restaurants to reopen with 50% capacity, though restaurants will only be allowed to offer outdoor seating alongside takeout and delivery service. Hair salons and barbershops also will be able to operate by appointment, while exercise classes will be allowed outdoors. Entertainment venues are not included in the first phase of the reopening plan.

The announcement comes after Gov. Northam denied a request from Stoney Tuesday to modify the phase-one plan to keep Richmond’s barbershops, hair salons and places of worship closed, citing a desire to keep reopening guidelines uniform throughout the state.

“Unfortunately, based on his letter yesterday afternoon, the governor did not authorize the modified phased reopening plan that we requested,” Stoney said.

Stoney explained that his request was based on conversations with local business, faith and community leaders and fears surrounding the enhanced risk posed by close contact and mass gatherings.

Although public health restrictions will be loosened, Stoney encouraged places of worship to continue operating virtually or to offer outdoor services with strict social distancing in place, and said businesses and restaurants can opt to stay closed if they are not comfortable reopening. He also urged Richmonders to follow the governor’s recent mandate requiring face coverings in businesses and public buildings starting this Friday.

“Reopening should be slow, steady and cautious,” Stoney said. “Every decision we’ve made at the city has been informed by input from the business community, our faith leadership and, of course, our medical and health experts, because when public health is on the line, blindly pushing forward is not an option.”

The phased reopening began across much of the state on May 15, but was delayed in Richmond, Accomack County and localities in Northern Virginia.

The state health department reports 1,112 positive COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in Richmond as of Wednesday morning. Though he remains cautious, Stoney says the city’s percent positivity rate has flattened since May 15 when compared to the previous two-week period.

During the delay, the city has bolstered COVID-19 testing availability in communities with concentrations of uninsured or underinsured citizens and has worked to shelter and provide personal protective equipment for Richmonders in need. When paired with increased contact tracing capabilities and available capacity at local hospitals, those efforts make the phased reopening feasible, Stoney says.

“Now we begin this journey together, but that does not mean we are out of the woods,” he said. “This pandemic is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”