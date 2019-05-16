A Budget Bagatelle

× Expand Cynthia Newbille, president of Richmond City Council and its 7th District representative, speaks during a news conference Tuesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, after the adoption of the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year. (Photo by Sarah King)

In a letter dated 1779, Benjamin Franklin writes to a colleague of his bagatelle “The Morals of Chess.” In his heralded essay Franklin — among America's founding fathers and a physicist, publisher, and the nation’s first ambassador to France and postmaster general — goes on to highlight four important lessons of the game as they apply to life.

“For life is a kind of chess, in which we have often points to gain, and competitors or adversaries to contend with, and in which there is a vast variety of good and ill events, that are, in some degree, the effects of prudence or the want of it,” wrote Franklin in the 1779 letter.

In 2019, we will apply these lessons to the $747 million city budget, which the Richmond City Council voted unanimously to approve Monday night — a compromise that that appeared to please all parties involved in the negotiations, including:

Fully funding Richmond Public Schools’ request for $18 million in new operational spending for the school system, focused on raises for teachers and implementation of Superintendent Jason Kamras’ Dreams4RPS strategic plan;

A 50-cent per-pack cigarette tax, the first of its kind to be levied in Richmond — home of Philip Morris USA — and expected to generate roughly $3 million in new annual revenue;

$16.2 million for road and sidewalk improvements and $800,000 to expand bus service in the South Side and East End;

A 3 percent raise for city employees, the first such raise in more than a decade;

$2.9 million for the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund and $485,000 for a pilot eviction diversion program, the first program of its kind in the state.

The below excerpts from “Morals” are as they appeared in the 1786 Columbian Magazine.

1. Foresight, which looks a little into futurity, and considers the consequences that may attend an action: for it is continually occurring to the player, “If I move this piece, what will be the advantages of my new situation? What use can my adversary make of it to annoy me? What other moves can I make to support it, and to defend myself from his attacks?”

The $747 million budget concludes a testy two weeks on the second floor of City Hall, with the finale being a compromise between the administration’s original proposed plan and the nine members of City Council who control the city’s spending.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s presentation to Council hinged upon balancing the books with a 9-cent real estate tax increase to $1.29, the same rate it was in 2007 before dipping to the current rate of $1.20 in the midst of the 2008 recession.

The real estate tax is the city’s largest individual revenue source, and is the driver for public school funding, which RPS is needs to fund long-overdue renovations and new schools. But the lofty proposed tax increase was met with immediate and vehement opposition from some members of Council and the public in the face of real estate assessments increasing by more than 7 percent across the city this year.

The “journey to yes,” as 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison wrote after voting in favor of the administration’s controversial meals tax increase proposal last year, marks the first compromise and communication among the city administration, Council and schools leadership in years, and was made possible without raising the real estate tax after the administration certified an additional $9 million in new revenues derived from the updated assessment figures, which came back roughly six weeks after Stoney introduced his budget proposal to council members in late March.

The Jan. 1, 2020, assessment for every property in the city — on which the budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is based — begins almost a year in advance, says W. Parrish Simmons, the city’s geographic information systems project manager who works in the city assessor’s office.“So every July, we send out our numbers of what the next tax number will be six months later.”

Simmons explains that the administration is tasked with devising a budget based on preliminary figures, because the updated estimate is not available before the budgeting process begins.

“The city assessor, Mr. [Richie] McKeithen, gives his first estimate of what those 2020 numbers will be sometime in February, and since that's almost a year in advance, he's guessing what the market is going to be like,” Simmons says. “Then by the time the budget process starts in March and April, we've gone through a couple more months of sales and analysis.”

Hence, the assessor’s office can provide a more accurate figure in the midst of budget deliberations.

The new figure, summing up the additional revenue, was also a cause of contention in late April during a seven-hour session in which Chief Administrative Officer Selena Cuffee-Glenn abruptly left chambers after telling council members that the administration would not certify the revenues. She was reacting to Council’s move to adopt across-the-board cuts to city departments to save $7.5 million.

Cuffee-Glenn returned and said the administration would be open to meeting with President Cynthia Newbille and Vice President Chris Hilbert — a suggestion that met with opposition from other members of council, who later in the evening voted 6-3 in favor of hiring outside legal counsel if necessary.

“As of this afternoon, City Council was considering a series of FY 2020 budget amendments that would impair the ability of the City Administration to follow through on certain revenue enhancements included in the FY2020 proposed budget,” Stoney wrote in an April 24 memo addressed to Newbille after the drama in chambers. “Some clarification is needed prior to certification of any revenue.”

The mayor added that his proposed budget included a projected increase in the real estate tax collection rate to 97 percent. As of June 30, 2017, past due taxes totaled more than $61 million.

The clarification included ensuring that the city’s revenue streams would not be affected by Council’s proposed cuts to city departments or eliminating funding for vacant positions, which Stoney’s advisors say could have impaired city departments’ ability to function efficiently, collect taxes, and make necessary street improvements along with similar constituent- and revenue-focused services.

Members of the mayor’s team also expressed reservations about relying on the new assessment figure, and not-yet-collected tax revenues, after formulating the budget based on the prior, more conservative, estimate — particularly in light of an uncertain future real estate market.

“The last thing we want to do is tell them they have more than they do,” Simmons says. “Six, seven years ago, the number went down some because the market was in a downturn.”

2. Circumspection, which surveys the whole chess board, or scene of action, the relations of the several pieces and situations, the dangers they are respectively exposed to, the several possibilities of their aiding each other; the probabilities that the adversary may make this or that move, and attack this or the other piece; and what different means can be used to avoid his stroke, or turn its consequences against him.

Stoney’s proposed budget included targeted investments in certain areas of the city based on extensive polling figures indicating the public’s priorities; hence, across-the-board cuts to departments or funding priorities were met with opposition, such as when education stakeholders advocated in support of new funding for schools, resulting in Council withdrawing amendments that would have reduced Stoney’s proposed $18 million allocation to RPS.

× Expand Jason Kamras, superintendent of Richmond Public Schools, speaks during Tuesday's news conference, backed by (from left) School Board Chairwoman Dawn Page, City Council President Cynthia Newbille and Mayor Levar Stoney. (Photo by Sarah King)

Council agreed to fund the schools fully, and the money will go into a special fund necessitating rolling budgetary amendments throughout the year. Council also withdrew amendments that would have curtailed funding for infrastructure improvements such as streets and sidewalks, as well as services like leaf collection.

The 1.5 percent across-the-board cut to city departments proposed by Hilbert would have excluded police, fire and social services departments after interim Police Chief Will Smith argued such a move would eliminate 19 positions from the department’s already understaffed force.

While the latter cuts turned out to be unnecessary because of the increased assessment values, Council did slash $3 million for retirement incentive packages and cut funding for some vacant positions.

3. Caution, not to make our moves too hastily.This habit is best acquired by observing strictly the laws of the game, such as, if you touch a piece, you must move it somewhere; if you set it down, you must let it stand. ... But you must abide all the consequences of your rashness.

The budget also includes utility rate increases that are projected to cost the average household about $6 more per month.

Part of the puzzle hinges on the city’s willingness to invest in the resources it has; while Dominion Energy maintains a monopoly over the residential electric market in Central Virginia, the company is increasingly turning to gas and solar energy sources as it dials down its nuclear and coal-fired operations and integrates more natural gas delivery operations. Speaking at an April 4 engagement at the University of Richmond, Dominion CEO Tom Farrell said, “I think you’re going to see more and more conversions from electric to gas utility.”

This is where the city of Richmond holds a little leverage. City-owned gas is a direct competitor to the operations Farrell outlined at UR — the city owns its gas and water lines and is a market distributor across the region.

Hence, the utility rate increases in fiscal year 2020 are “paying for our infrastructure,” says Jim Nolan, Stoney’s press secretary

This may coincide with another point of contention for the administration: the Navy Hill project, which would direct new tax revenue from a large swath of downtown to paying off bonds used for developing public-owned assets, including a new arena. More than a year into negotiations with the nonprofit development corporation backed by Dominion’s Farrell, the public and City Council members have yet to see any proposals.

What may have flown under the radar in the meantime is the completion of Dominion Energy’s second tower downtown, which was slated to become part of a special tax district for the Navy Hill project.

The revised assessment figure includes the new structure, which this year was assessed at $125.3 million, up from only $38.3 million in 2018 — a significant chunk of change for the city’s tax base, considering Simmons says that, to his knowledge, the company did not receive any special classification or tax exemption status for the building.

Much of the property in downtown Richmond is occupied by tax-exempt parcels due to state, city or nonprofit ownership, including the Richmond Coliseum.

At UR in early April, Farrell offered some insight into the future of Navy Hill negotiations, too.

“There’s a nonprofit organization I’ve been working with trying to redevelop downtown, working with the city very closely — they’ve been rigorous taskmasters on this.” After a long period of negotiating, he added, “[I] think we’re getting … closer to the end than the beginning.”

4. And, lastly, we learn by chess the habit of not being discouraged by present bad appearances in the state of our affairs, the habit of hoping for a favorable change, and that of persevering in the search of resources.

On Tuesday morning, members of the schools and city leadership gathered outside the recently renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in the East End to celebrate the budget passage that fully funds schools for the first time in years.

“What you saw last night was the approval of an unprecedented budget that invests in the future of Richmond with $37 million of new revenues invested in Richmond Public Schools,” Stoney said smiling at the podium. “This is the largest investment in roughly 25 years, and I think it’s something we can all be proud of. … Before I became mayor, I did not know if this kind of collaboration was possible, but we are all on the same page — understanding that our children are our No. 1 priority.”

Newbille was clearly excited, too, on Tuesday, growing animated as she spoke while Richmond School Board member Liz Doerr shed a tear behind her.

“This is a great day in the district, but this is a great day in our city,” Newbille said, “I just want to share with you — the council voted unanimously on a budget that’s balanced, responsible and responsive to the priorities of all Richmonders.”

Simmons, too, seemed content with how the books balanced this year.

“Richmond’s been in a growth phase the last few years, and that's why you see the number keep going up,” he adds, “I think for the most part, from our point of view, this went pretty smoothly.”