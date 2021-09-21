Lend a Hand

The following is an online extra from our October 2021 issue.

× 1 of 2 Expand A volunteer delivers flowers for ReEstablish Richmond's drive-by Heela Graduation, a COVID-era alternative to the typical in-person graduation from the organization's programs. × 2 of 2 Expand ReEstablish Richmond’s programs, such as its learner’s permit study course in Dari, help refugees settle into Richmond. Historically, 70% of the students in the program have been Afghan women. Prev Next

Want to help welcome Afghan refugees to Richmond? Here are the key organizations that are working to resettle refugees in the area and ways you can contribute.

IRC is collecting monetary donations to help secure temporary and permanent housing for Afhgan refugees in Richmond and is looking for people people who can open their rental properties to refugees through Airbnb’s host program. Other ways to help include volunteering and donating gift cards so that families can purchase needed items. Vehicles are also needed.

Reestablish Richmond is hoping to raise $30,000 by the end of October to support its Afghan Evacuation response. The organization helps refugees integrate into the community after they receive initial resettlement services by connecting them to resources and through programs for economic empowerment, transportation independence, and health and wellness. Volunteers are also needed.

Help welcome Afghan arrivals by purchasing new household items from CCC’s Amazon wish list. You can also support the organization’s efforts to resettle Afghan families in Richmond by making a monetary donation, volunteering, helping a family with housing or even donating a car.

Visit the county website for a list of items currently needed for Afghan refugees at Fort Lee. Items include new clothing and shoes, baby formula for newborns, duffel bags for families to use when they leave Fort Lee, toys, toiletry items, and more.