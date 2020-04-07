Preparing for the Rise

Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System received a $1 million contribution from an anonymous donor, the university announced Monday.

The funds will help the health system as it treats COVID-19 patients and prepares for an anticipated rise in cases.

“This extraordinary generosity provides critical funding to assist our academic health system in meeting the needs of our community,” Peter Buckley, interim CEO of VCU Health System and senior vice president of VCU Health Sciences, said in a news release. “But just as importantly, this donor has come alongside our health care providers as partners in an unprecedented situation. Our staff has been working tirelessly to care for our patients and prepare for what’s to come.”

Alongside the gift, the mystery donor challenged others to contribute an additional $1 million to support the VCU COVID-19 Response Fund, the university news release states. That fund will be used for services including diagnostic and treatment efforts for COVID-19 patients, clinical trials and research related to creating equipment and devices to help those battling the pandemic and providing rooms for hospital staff who can’t return home and put their families at risk of contracting the virus.

“The VCU Health System is on the front lines of this historic and unprecedented fight, and I am grateful for this generous support of our courageous and committed care providers,” said Michael Rao, president of VCU and the VCU Health System. “This will enable and empower us to find solutions to one of humanity’s most pressing problems and allow those we serve to know they are in the very best hands.”

To support the VCU COVID-19 Response Fund, visit support.vcu.edu.