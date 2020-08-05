Pooling Resources

× Expand The new 21,000-square-foot Henrico YMCA Aquatic Center includes a water play area for kids.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond and Henrico County are nearing completion of a new aquatic center in eastern Henrico. Located off Laburnum Avenue east of Highland Park, the 21,000-square-foot facility will include an eight-lane lap pool, a warm-water instructional pool, a waterslide and a spray area. The YMCA will act as the operator and manager of the facility, which was paid for with $10 million in Henrico County funds, says Lindy Bumgarner, marketing director for the Greater Richmond YMCA.

The center is slated to open in early September, provided the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t cause delays. It will be available to YMCA members, and county residents can purchase day passes. To ensure accessibility to all, YMCA Aquatics Director Chrissy Fendall says memberships and passes will be available with “financial assistance based on household income.”

Richmond is like many cities across the country when it comes to access to swimming and water safety education — private pools are available to those who can pay, but public and low-cost options are lacking. This history stretches back decades and is closely tied to efforts to fight racial integration.

According to recent CDC findings, the mortality rate from drowning is at least 5 1/2 times higher for African American children ages 5-19 than for white children in the same age group. This disparity often simply comes down to a lack of access to facilities and adequate water safety instruction.

Fendall cites the disproportionate number of drownings in communities of color as one of the critical reasons for the YMCA partnering with Henrico on the facility. “We’re really looking to serve all communities with affordable instruction and water safety education since we recognize that lack of access is a big part of the problem,” she says. The new facility will allow the YMCA to expand its Learn-to-Swim program, which currently serves more than 3,500 second graders throughout the tri-cities region.

The facility will also offer Henrico County high school swim teams space to practice and host swim meets.