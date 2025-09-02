Urgency and Humanity

× Expand Colin King and Dziko Singleton of Health Brigade discuss the new Marshall Plaza vending machine on July 30. (Photo by Mark Newton)

The city of Richmond is helping keep its residents and visitors healthy by providing free, 24/7 access to drug overdose prevention and sanitary supplies.

Two vending machines were installed in early July at Marshall Plaza and Southside Plaza (a third at East End Library followed), offering the opioid antagonist naloxone, fentanyl test strips, feminine hygiene products, sanitary wipes, and toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The project was about 18 months in the making, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Human Services Amy Popovich said at a July 30 ceremony. “We’re not responding just with urgency to the situation here, but also with humanity,” she continued, noting that the city saw 270 overdose deaths in 2023.

The vending machine is also a physical representation of the work done by city government, including its new Office of Opioid and Substance Use Response, and organizations such as the nonprofit free clinic Health Brigade.

The rollout hasn’t been without its bumps in the road. Weeks after it was installed, the glass of the Southside Plaza machine was broken by a baseball bat, according to a mayoral spokesperson, who estimated it would be fixed in late August.

“We’re not looking for who did it. ... We’ll replace the glass and stay the course,” Mayor Danny Avula said after the ceremony. “It’s not ideal, but it won’t dissuade us.”