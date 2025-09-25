Nice Shot: For the Love of the Game

× 1 of 4 Expand Children from Richmond and its sister city, Saitama, Japan, play baseball at Byrd Park on Aug. 4. × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

The bonds of baseball helped renew the sister city relationship between Richmond and Saitama, Japan, in early August.

Thirty-two members of Saitama’s youth baseball team visited for six days, playing several games with Richmond Little League players at Byrd Park, taking a historical tour of the city and watching the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Washington Nationals in D.C. The trip was the Japanese delegation’s first since 2017 and its 14th overall since the baseball exchange program began in 1994. Richmond Little Leaguers and their families visited Saitama last year following a three-year pandemic pause.

“It is moments like these that really remind us of how connected we are — across oceans, across generations — through a shared love of the game of baseball and this sister city connection,” Mayor Danny Avula said at an Aug. 4 ceremony in City Council chambers.

Richmond’s sister city relationship with Saitama, one of six with cities around the world, was formally established in 1993. In addition to baseball players, Saitama hosts and sends students, teachers and other athletes. For Mary Munford Elementary School teacher Crystal Clark, the August visit gave her an opportunity to see a student she had taught previously in Japan. “That was special,” she said at the ceremony.

Through a translator, three boys from Saitama also shared their thoughts on the visit. Koki thanked his host family, while Manato said he was grateful to enjoy an experience he couldn’t have had at home. The third, Ryu, noted, “I’m personally moved by the kindness of the people of Richmond.”