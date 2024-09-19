Nice Shot: Seeking Stewards

× Expand Local, state and federal officials joined James River Association CEO and President Bill Street (third from left) in opening the James A. Buzzard River Education Center in July. (Photo by Mark Newton)

The James River Association wants to create the next generation of “James Changers” with the help of the new James A. Buzzard River Education Center.

The $8.9 million center, named for the late JRA board chairman, was built in just over a year at Echo Harbor, a parcel of land off Dock Street that’s wedged between the entrances of Great Shiplock Park and the newly debuted Dock Street Park.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with the city of Richmond, especially the James River Park System, to make sure that America’s best river town has the most visited, most diverse, most accessible and best riverfront in the nation,” JRA President and CEO Bill Street said during a ribbon cutting July 17.

He added that the building’s design “embodies our commitment to environmental resilience.” The eco-conscious center features a green roof, living walls, a permeable bus loop and driveway, and conservation-minded landscaping. Inside, there are educational spaces, aquariums and JRA offices. While the labs are open only for learning sessions — the first students visited July 1 — the dock and an “experiential ramp” featuring educational and interpretive signs are always accessible.

Another noteworthy element of the building is the River Health Meter, which illustrates monthly and annual pollution levels in the James and reveals whether the river is safe for swimming and paddling. That day, it was not: Just hours after the event, the Virginia Department of Health advised against recreational activities near the center due to “an ongoing sewage release” that began July 2, driving up bacteria levels in the river.

Event speakers hoped that the Buzzard Center will encourage more Richmonders to care for the James River once they learn of its value to the region’s ecology and economy. “We need individuals who are stewards; everybody who was out canoeing or hiking or bird-watching or cycling along the Capital Trail, who falls in love with the river, has the ability to be a steward of it going forward,” Sen. Tim Kaine said at the ribbon cutting. “And that’s why it’s so important to build the education programs that you do, because if you create passion among young people, then they’ll be stewards for life.”