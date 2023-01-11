Maymont Makeover

× Expand This postcard shows the original red tile roof of the Maymont mansion. (Image courtesy Maymont Archives)

Maymont plans to turn an $8 million grant into upgrades for its historic mansion and wildlife habitats as it nears its 100th anniversary as a public space.

The nonprofit Maymont Foundation received the funding in July through the federal American Rescue Plan, designed to bolster tourism, and it plans to raise $2 million more to complete the project in 2024. A request for proposals was issued in November.

Part of the funding will go toward upgrading the Gilded Age-era mansion’s roof, ventilation and fire safety system. The work offers Maymont an opportunity to restore the original red tile appearance of the mansion‘s roof, which was replaced by gray Buckingham slate in the 1960s, according to a spokeswoman. Maymont also hopes to house two more animal species in a revamped wildlife habitat space that will improve accessibility for the public.

The upgrades are part of the Maymont 2025 campaign — which already brought renovations to Maymont Farm in 2017, the renovation and expansion of The Robins Nature Center in 2020, and a welcome center and classroom that opened last September — marking a century since the 100-acre Richmond estate was given to the public by James and Sallie Dooley.

“Virginia’s culture, history and natural treasures support our tourism industry, creating jobs and strengthening local economies throughout the commonwealth,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a statement. “This $8 million Economic Development Administration investment will support the Maymont Foundation’s efforts to ensure that more people have the opportunity to see what Virginia has to offer.”