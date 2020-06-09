Make Way for Bikes

× Expand A bike lane on Brook Road (Photo by Justin Vaughan)

Residents of Bellevue, Ginter Park and Mosby Court have seen a series of street improvements in recent weeks as part of the city’s “Road Diet” Bicycle Improvement Project. The projects include repaving, shifting parking and creating protected lanes for cyclists.

In addition to protecting cyclists and promoting a green infrastructure, the projects are part of the city’s Vision Zero initiative with the goal of increasing the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Both projects are part of the Capital Improvement Program.

On Brook Road between Laburnum and Westbrook avenues, the road has been repaved and striped to create new bike lanes. Though some residents initially opposed the project, people seem to be abiding by the new parking guidelines, which moved parking away from the curb and replaced a travel lane, according to Sharon North, the Department of Public Work’s public information manager. Pavement marking has begun on Brook Road south of Laburnum, and lane changes are expected to be completed by the end of June at the latest.

Mosby residents have seen plenty of work going on in their area, too. Public Works crews have resurfaced roads in recent weeks and will begin striping and setting up barriers between travel, parking and bike lanes once that work has been completed. North says the project is expected to “improve safety for Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School students and residents of Mosby Court.” The reduction in traffic lanes will increase the neighborhood’s walkability and slow traffic in the vicinity of the school. Work is expected to be completed on the same timeline as the Brook Road project.