A Secret No More

“Everything starts with a visit,” Katherine O’Donnell says. As the new president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism, it’s her job to ensure that there are a lot of visits to the Richmond area.

O’Donnell will take over the organization on July 1, succeeding Jack Berry, who retired after 31 years as president and CEO. Like Berry, she’s a veteran of the tourism industry, logging more than two decades with the organization.

She has the warm optimism of a tourist herself: a positive thinker with a sunny sense of the area. When she was hired 22 years ago, it was the best time to be in Richmond, and that’s still true today, she says.

Richmond Region Tourism is responsible for showing nonlocals what a great destination the Richmond area is. It serves the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights; the town of Ashland; and Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico and New Kent counties. “Our main job is to convince people this is a place where they want to visit,” she says.

O’Donnell talked recently with Richmond magazine about the changes she anticipates for the area and how Richmond can go beyond its reputation as a best-kept secret.

Richmond magazine: How did you land in the Richmond area?

Katherine O’Donnell: I studied journalism and English at the University of Richmond and got a job after graduation with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources doing public relations and publications. I did that for a couple of years, then started at Richmond Region Tourism, making maps and visitors guides. I’ve had a 22-year career here in a number of roles.

RM: How would you describe your organization’s work to a local?

O’Donnell: Our marketing team says that no one local should ever see our advertising. We want visitors to see it, people who live more than 50 miles away. Our team [is] motivated and passionate about sharing our destination with the world. That can come in a lot of forms, whether it’s running an ad, posting a reel on Instagram, or talking to a meeting planner or a sports tournament organizer and convincing them to come here.

RM: I hear people describe Richmond as “a best-kept secret.” What do you think of that moniker?

O’Donnell: The Richmond region is a destination that’s on the rise. For midsize destinations, it can be tough to compete in a crowded marketplace, especially against larger communities with bigger budgets. We often hear, “Oh, my gosh, I had no idea how cool Richmond is.” We find that when people come here, they love it. That’s why it feels like this best-kept secret. But our job is to promote the Richmond region, so we don’t want it to be a secret.

RM: How will we shake this reputation?

O’Donnell: I believe we’ve emerged as one of the best-known midsize destinations. You’re seeing this through continued visitor growth and the companies that are choosing the Richmond region. A lot of regional groups are working together — ChamberRVA, Greater Richmond Partnership, Venture Richmond, Richmond Region Tourism and others — to help market the region’s assets and quality of life to external audiences.

Approval of the Tourism Improvement District last year has been transformative. A fee attached to area hotel stays is expected to generate more than $8 million every year that can be used to promote the Richmond region as a leisure, conference and sports tourism destination. It allows us to invest more in public relations, marketing and sales to bring more visitors to the region.

RM: How will Richmond Region Tourism change under your leadership?

O’Donnell: It’s an exciting time in the Richmond region, not only because of the regional developments such as Chesterfield County’s multimillion-dollar investment in the new River City Sportsplex, but the ones that are coming down the pike, like Green City in Henrico County, City Center downtown and the Diamond District. There’s a lot of investment going on in our community. Richmond Region Tourism is better resourced than it has ever been because of the Tourism Improvement District.

RM: What new influence would you like to have on area tourism?

O’Donnell: There’s an opportunity to help people understand that tourism is a force for good in our community. Tourism is the first state of economic development. It’s highly unlikely you’re going to move somewhere having not been. You’re not going to do your business here if you haven’t been here. Tourism supports 24,000 jobs in our community, and it’s also a great career path.

RM: Why are people drawn to the Richmond region as a tourist destination?

O’Donnell: We will always be known for our history, and people love that. I think people will always appreciate and love our authentic feel as a community. For years, we have been making headlines for our food and beer scene, which is a big draw.

Where we win is with repeat visitation. You can think of other destinations you’ve been to where you’re like, “OK, check. I’ve done it. I don’t need to come back.” We’re so vast in what we offer, and we provide such a good experience that we score really highly with visitors’ intent to return.

RM: Of the changes you’ve seen in the last few years, what are you most proud of?

O’Donnell: The community pride. It’s one of my favorite things. When I first started, the community pride was nowhere near what it is today. For example, we would try to recruit a meeting, showing the people our facilities and hotels, and they would meet a local person who would say, “Why are you bringing it here? There’s nothing to do.”

Now we have people from organizations reaching out to us, saying, “I want to bring my association or my church group or my sorority here,” because they want to show off their community. That has been a complete shift over the last 20 years. We also see on social media how much people love it here. We just feel that pride.

