In Case of Emergency

× Expand Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation creating the statewide “Marcus Alert” program in December 2020. (Photo courtesy the Office of the Governor)

Residents of Henrico and the city of Richmond can now create free health profiles to provide information to first responders in case of an emergency. While it is not required, citizens are encouraged to share details such as mental health issues, disabilities and preexisting conditions.

This is the first of several initiatives connected to the “Marcus Alert” bill signed by Gov. Ralph Northam last year creating a statewide mental health alert system to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis and limiting the role of law enforcement. The bill is named for Marcus-David Peters, who was killed by a police officer while experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018.

Richmond and Henrico are two of five Virginia localities to implement the system this year. Other areas will begin rolling it out in 2022.

“Providing health information ahead of time in the emergency health profile is another way to help first responders prepare for arrival at an emergency,” says Karen Gill, communications and marketing analyst at the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. Health information is only available to first responders when a call is placed to 911.

Richmonders can create their profiles at emergencyprofile.org, and Henrico residents can create theirs at henrico.us/services/marcus-alert-database.

While Chesterfield County does not have an online health profile system at this time, residents can request a File of Life, a magnetic booklet kept in the home where they can record their medications, health conditions and allergies. A File of Life sticker placed near their front door informs first responders of the booklet.

“If the patient may be unable to speak or communicate, it just gives us a baseline of what might be going on,” says Justin Adams, Chesterfield’s director of emergency medical services. Similarly, Hanover County’s Quick Start program allows residents to share their emergency contact information, medical conditions and special needs with the Hanover County Emergency Communications Department. This information is connected to the resident’s address and shared with first responders in an emergency.