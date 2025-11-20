An Extra Burden

× Expand Illustration via Adobe Stock

Modern life depends on energy usage, but for some, this basic need comes at an inequitable price.

The Charlottesville-based nonprofit Community Climate Collaborative recently released a report about energy burden, sharing the results of a study conducted with support from the Neighborhood Climate Resilience Grant Program, an initiative of Richmond’s Office of Sustainability. According to the report, over 20,400 Richmond city households spent an average of 10% of their income on energy costs, and 6,300 spent more than 20%. The median energy burden in the Richmond metro region is 2.6% of household income.

Nearly all of the energy-burdened households are extremely to very low income, meaning they make 0%-60% of the average median income. Families in the East End and South Side were most affected. The majority are Black, more than half are renters, and many live in older, less energy-efficient homes.

“We hope to see the city design a program that reduces energy burden and cost of living for households on the front lines of climate change and rising energy costs, supports small businesses and preserves housing, helping to stabilize neighborhoods,” says Leah Jones, C3’s director of communications.

In August, officials allocated $9 million from Richmond’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help develop and preserve affordable housing; $2.2 million will fund the Healthy Homes rehabilitation program. The report also notes that, moving forward, the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority will cover all utility costs for residents.

“Our organization will continue to track the city’s budgetary and funding decisions as they relate to energy and housing affordability and advocate alongside other residents and organizations on these issues,” Jones says.