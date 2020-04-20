Helping the Helpers

Local coronavirus relief efforts will receive a $1.1 million boost, thanks to recent grants from the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund.

Initial grants from the fund, started earlier this month by the Community Foundation and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, will aid 25 organizations in areas including health care, food assistance, sheltering and assisting individuals experiencing homelessness, and education.

Funding will support efforts including the YMCA of Richmond’s domestic violence shelter and Essential Personnel Childcare Center; a COVID-19 testing site run by Daily Planet Health Services for existing clients and homeless individuals; and Communities in Schools, which will donate food, cleaning supplies and gas cards to the families of students attending Chesterfield, Henrico, Petersburg and Richmond public schools.

“While the pandemic has impacted the operations of virtually every organization in our community … we are currently targeting those on the front line that need to pivot and adapt quickly to an ever-increasing demand for their services,” Community Foundation Chief Community Engagement Officer Scott Blackwell said in a news release. “Some organizations have repurposed their buildings, others require additional staffing to make up for fewer volunteers, and others need to purchase additional cleaning supplies and PPEs to ensure the safety of their staff and clients.”

Through donations from area foundations, businesses and individuals, the Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund has raised $4.25 million to date. This includes a $100,000 matching contribution from the United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg to incentivize donations through their website.

“Organizations stepping up to help will continue to need funding,” says United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg President and CEO James Taylor. “We are pleased to support this first round of grants, but we know there is a lot more to do. I encourage everyone in our region to join our local United Way in donating to the COVID-19 Response Fund.”

An advisory committee established to review funding applications will continue distributing COVID-19 Response Fund grants on a rolling basis. For a full list of grant recipients, visit cfrichmond.org/Leadership-Impact/Central-Virginia-COVID-19-Response/Grants. To learn more and to donate, visit togetheroneregion.org.