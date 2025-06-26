Free for All

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand Photo courtesy GRTC

Riding the bus in Richmond will be free for another year, thanks to eleventh-hour funds secured by the GRTC Transit System.

Since 2020, it’s been free to ride the bus in Richmond. The public transit provider stitched together money from state grants and local donors to start the program as a pandemic-era precaution to reduce contact between bus operators and riders. The program, known as Zero Fare, also alleviated commuting costs for Richmonders who needed to get to work, many of them frontline employees who depend on the bus as their primary form of transportation.

The program has used a combination of a state grant plus local matches from GRTC itself and Virginia Commonwealth University. Public transit ridership in many U.S. cities plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic, but GRTC saw close to 11 million riders across all public transit services in 2024, an almost 20-year high.

In recent months, however, funding for the program beyond June 2025 appeared to be in jeopardy. VCU, which has contributed more than a million dollars every year since 2023, said it would not contribute to the program in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins in July. Both local transit advocates and Richmond Democrats raised alarms in early 2024, urging local businesses and city and state governments to take action.

By mid-April, GRTC had secured the $6.8 million needed to extend the program through July 2026. The company is working on a way to make Zero Fare sustainable over the long term.

The plan is to supplement state grants with proceeds from a new campaign to sell advertisements on buses and at stops, as well as GRTC’s Transit Access Program, or TAP, which collects tax-deductible donations from local businesses and individual donors. “With those two approaches, we’re hoping to have this long-term vision for Zero Fare to be a part of the community,” Potter says. Some buses already carry ads, but the new push for an expanded ad program is meant to provide a more predictable, long-term source of funding for Zero Fare.

Despite the threat, Potter says GRTC isn’t concerned about funding Zero Fare in the future, nor should riders worry about being asked to pay without notice. The company can’t reinstate fares overnight, she says: Operators would need to be trained on collecting fares, and bus stops would need to be outfitted with fare boxes, a process that could take at least two years.