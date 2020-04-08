Getting Through Crisis Together

A local fund has raised $4.1 million to help area nonprofit organizations and public agencies respond to the needs of individuals and families affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Central Virginia COVID-19 Response Fund, formed by the Community Foundation and the Emergency Management Alliance of Central Virginia, will provide health-related response services and other forms of assistance to area groups in concert with other local, state and national COVID response efforts, a news release states.

“The best way to get through this crisis is to do it together,” Community Foundation CEO Sherrie Armstrong said in a statement. “That’s how we’ve overcome challenges of the past, and it’s how we will build resiliency for our future. As we gain greater understanding of the immediate effects of this public health crisis, while also anticipating what is yet to come, we are asking the community to help with a gift of any amount to the fund.”

As the fundraising effort rolls on, the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg has pledged $100,000 in matching dollars to any new donations made to the fund made through the United Way’s website from individuals.

“Bringing communities together to solve big problems is a fundamental part of who we are,” said James Taylor, president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we do know local nonprofits and the vulnerable populations they serve need our help now.”

An advisory committee has been formed to review funding requests, and initial grants from the fund will support essential services such as health care, housing, food access, child care and senior care, according to the release. The committee also is working with area schools and government agencies to secure and distribute food and safety supplies.

For more information and to donate, visit togetheroneregion.org.