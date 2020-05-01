For the Books

Richmond magazine's writers, designers and photographers receive 41 awards, including 14 first-place honors, from the Virginia Press Association

The Virginia Press Association has announced the winners of its 2019 News & Advertising Contest. Richmond magazine won 41 awards for advertising, writing, and design and presentation, receiving 14 first-place awards. 

Food Editor Eileen Mellon won three first-place awards for business and financial writing, feature story writing, and health, science and environmental writing. 

The team of Arts & Entertainment Editor Craig Belcher, Genevelyn Steele, Grady Trexler, Olivia Diaz, Don Harrison and Adam Cheek won a first-place award for leisure — lifestyle or home writing. Steele also won a first-place award for column or commentary writing for a series of restaurant reviews. 

In the design and presentation categories, Creative Director Justin Vaughan and former R•Home Art Director V. Lee Hawkins won a first-place award for front covers. Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin won a first-place award for page design, and Associate Art Director Rachel Lee and illustrator Em Roberts received a first place award for informational graphics. Photographer Jay Paul won a first-place award for sports feature photo, and the team of Joey Tran, Editorial Director Jessica Ronky Haddad and Online Editor Mandy Loy won a first-place award for video. 

In the advertising categories, Production Artist Ross Allen won three first-place awards, and Rachel Lee and former Art Director Sarah Barton each won one. 

Second- and third-place winners include: Graphic Designer Phong Nguyen for special sections; Kate Andrews, Don Harrison, Carol A.O. Wolfe, Lifestyle Editor Tharon Giddens, Gary Robertson and former Staff Writer Sarah King for writing; and Hadley Chittum, Sam Prowse, Briana Hertzog, Associate Art Director Heather Palmateer, April Greer and Shawnee Custalow for design and presentation.

