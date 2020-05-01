For the Books

The Virginia Press Association has announced the winners of its 2019 News & Advertising Contest. Richmond magazine won 41 awards for advertising, writing, and design and presentation, receiving 14 first-place awards.

Food Editor Eileen Mellon won three first-place awards for business and financial writing, feature story writing, and health, science and environmental writing.

× Expand "From Startup to Shelf," written by Food Editor Eileen Mellon and designed by Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin, won a first-place award for business and financial writing. A comment from the judges: "Engaging story, well-written. Loved all the graphic elements."

The team of Arts & Entertainment Editor Craig Belcher, Genevelyn Steele, Grady Trexler, Olivia Diaz, Don Harrison and Adam Cheek won a first-place award for leisure — lifestyle or home writing. Steele also won a first-place award for column or commentary writing for a series of restaurant reviews.

In the design and presentation categories, Creative Director Justin Vaughan and former R•Home Art Director V. Lee Hawkins won a first-place award for front covers. Associate Art Director Lauren Baldwin won a first-place award for page design, and Associate Art Director Rachel Lee and illustrator Em Roberts received a first place award for informational graphics. Photographer Jay Paul won a first-place award for sports feature photo, and the team of Joey Tran, Editorial Director Jessica Ronky Haddad and Online Editor Mandy Loy won a first-place award for video.

× Expand "Block by Block: Midlothian" won first place in the video category. A judge's comment: "This video made you feel like you were right inside the town, gives viewers lots of different voices and faces and feels very authentic. An easy first place."

In the advertising categories, Production Artist Ross Allen won three first-place awards, and Rachel Lee and former Art Director Sarah Barton each won one.

Second- and third-place winners include: Graphic Designer Phong Nguyen for special sections; Kate Andrews, Don Harrison, Carol A.O. Wolfe, Lifestyle Editor Tharon Giddens, Gary Robertson and former Staff Writer Sarah King for writing; and Hadley Chittum, Sam Prowse, Briana Hertzog, Associate Art Director Heather Palmateer, April Greer and Shawnee Custalow for design and presentation.