Flu Fighters

A free flu shot event on Oct. 2 (Photo by Jay Paul)

With flu season in full swing amid an ongoing pandemic, local health officials say getting a flu shot is more important than ever.

“The particular concern this year is that when we have simultaneous flu outbreaks overlapping with this COVID pandemic, both of those are going to have a burden on the health care system, and one of our primary strategies to containing and limiting the impact of COVID is to preserve enough capacity in our hospitals,” says Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts.

During the 2019-20 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there were 410,000 to 740,000 flu hospitalizations and 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths in the U.S. Although officials say that now-common behaviors like mask wearing and frequent hand washing also could result in lower flu infection rates, the possibility of more severe outcomes for those who contract influenza and COVID-19 remains a concern.

“Individuals who are at higher risk for poor outcomes from influenza are very similar to [those] who have [higher] risks for health outcomes with COVID,” says Chesterfield County Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. “These are typically elderly [people] who have chronic diseases, and a potential double-whammy infection can really compromise an individual’s health.”

To make flu vaccination easily accessible, the Richmond and Henrico health districts will offer free walk-up and drive-thru flu shots this fall. As of late September, Avula said the two health districts have ordered more than 2,000 flu vaccines but expect to receive more as the flu season goes on. The season typically peaks between December and February, according to the CDC.

“My hope is that we expend all the flu vaccines we’ve ordered and more,” he says.

A free flu shot event is scheduled for Nov. 10 at Fourth Baptist Church (2800 P Street) from noon to 4 p.m., though Avula says more will likely be offered.