Expanding Access

A push is underway to make COVID-19 testing available in low-income communities in the Richmond area, spurred in part by data that show the virus disproportionately affecting communities of color.

The effort to offer testing in neighborhoods with high concentrations of uninsured individuals was kicked off in select Richmond and Henrico County neighborhoods this week, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said at a Thursday news conference. Next week, outdoor testing sites will open at the Hillside, Gilpin and Creighton Court public housing communities.

Black Richmonders make up 60.2% of the city’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, and also account for 12 of the 13 deaths caused by the virus, according to Richmond and Henrico Health District Director Dr. Danny Avula and data from the Virginia Department of Health.

“Our hope and our goal is to really try to increase access to testing in communities that haven’t had it historically because of a lack of insurance and transportation barriers to get out to some of the providers who actually are doing testing right now,” Avula said.

Those who live near a testing site can call ahead to make an appointment, but because of limited supplies, tests will only be offered to individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been exposed to a confirmed disease carrier. Avula aims to test between 100 and 150 people at those sites daily.

“We’re hopeful, and I think that by letting everyone know that you don’t necessarily have to live in that community, we want everybody to go ahead and call the hotline, and we’ll get you slotted in one of those testing sites. We’re hoping that opens the net a little bit more,” Avula said.

To schedule an appointment at a testing site, call the Richmond and Henrico County coronavirus hotline at 804-205-3501.