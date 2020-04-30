Everyday Heroes

If there’s a local business, nonprofit or even a neighbor that has helped your community in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger wants to hear their story.

Rep. Spanberger this week launched VA-07 Heroes, named after the congressional district spanning much of Central Virginia that she represents.

She’s calling on constituents to nominate local workers, volunteers, businesses and organizations that have stepped up amid the ongoing health crisis and will highlight their efforts through her social media accounts and on her official website.

In a news release, the Democratic congresswoman says the program will shine a spotlight on Virginians who are lifting each other up, protecting the vulnerable, and displaying shared values of community and kindness.

“Whether they are making homemade masks, volunteering at a food pantry or delivering life-saving medications to our seniors, their efforts truly represent the best of our district,” Spanberger continues. “If you know a health care worker, grocery store employee, mail carrier, small-business owner, teacher or other individual who deserves to be recognized for their work, please nominate them to be honored through our program.”

Submit a nomination here.