Treasuring Our Stories

× Expand Elizabeth S. Kostelny, Preservation Virginia CEO (Photo by Jay Paul)

Elizabeth S. Kostelny is retiring this fall after a 34-year career with Preservation Virginia. Since 1889, the organization has saved more than 400 historic places across the commonwealth. Preservation Virginia also operates museums at six historic sites: Bacon’s Castle, Cape Henry Lighthouse, Smith’s Fort, Scotchtown, the John Marshall House and Historic Jamestowne. Kostelny joined the organization as curator of collections in 1990 and was appointed CEO in 2001. She led the campaign to fund and construct new facilities to share the ongoing research of the organization’s Jamestown Rediscovery program. During the search for her replacement, Kostelny will continue to guide the organization. She spoke to Richmond magazine about her work and the importance of preserving Virginia’s history.

Richmond magazine: How did you get into historic preservation?

Elizabeth S. Kostelny: I was a high school art teacher and then got my master’s in art history at the University of South Carolina. When my husband took a job at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, we came back to Richmond and I landed a job with Preservation Virginia as curator of collections. There, I was introduced to the world of historic preservation and the opportunity to think more broadly about history and the places communities hold dear.

RM: Why is historic preservation important?

Kostelny: Richmond is a great example where the historic fabric really adds to the vibrancy of the city and why CNN named it in June as a top place to visit. We want to keep old buildings in the landscape — often, they are just beautiful. There’s also an environmental reason to reuse these structures rather than put them in landfills. Historic buildings tell us a lot about where we’ve been and can inform us on where we’re going.

RM: Why is visiting a site more meaningful than reading about it?

Kostelny: A great example is Jamestown. You really get a sense of history when you’re standing at an excavation site and an archaeologist pulls something out of the ground that was last touched by someone 400 years ago. You can imagine the Virginia Indians who looked offshore and saw these boats coming and the English settlers who left everything they knew to come to this land hoping for a more prosperous future. It gives you a sense of what it truly means to be an American, all that has come before us and a confidence that we can overcome challenges in the future.

RM: What are some of your favorite historic sites in Richmond?

Kostelny: A little hidden secret is the John Marshall House. It’s a place to explore the legacy of the Supreme Court, which is very relevant right now. The interpretation there tries to tell the whole story of the chief justice, the Marshall family and the people they enslaved. The Court End area is now the center of city government, and you can visit The Valentine museum, the Wickham House and Capital Square all within a few blocks.

The home of Patrick Henry in Scotchtown is also an interesting place. You can contemplate the sacrifices that were ahead for these men who were taking a step into the unknown. Next March will be the 250th anniversary of his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech at St. John’s Church.

RM: How are you funded?

Kostelny: We have some revenue through our site visitation, but traditionally we’ve gotten funding through grants, state support and individual and corporate contributions.

RM: How do you involve communities in your preservation efforts?

Kostelny: One example is our Rosenwald School Architectural Survey. We documented 380 schools that were built in Virginia by Julius Rosenwald, the CEO of Sears, Roebuck and Co. They were the idea of Booker T. Washington to educate African American children in the early 20th century. We worked with a lot of living alumni, school systems and local communities, including Pine Grove, Campbell County, Goochland County and Cape Charles, to save many of these structures.

RM: Your annual list of Most Endangered Historic Places has brought awareness to many significant buildings. What are some of your success stories?

Kostelny: About 180 historic places have been included on our list over the last two decades. The track record is pretty good — only 10% of those places have been lost. Most have been or are being saved. Some of these include significant Richmond landmarks like Jackson Ward and Libby Hill Park.

RM: Can anyone nominate a property for the list?

Kostelny: Absolutely. Sites must be eligible for or listed on the Virginia or National Register of Historic Places. There must be a community group that can lead in the preservation with a real solution for the building.

RM: Is there one project you’re particularly proud of?

Kostelny: We worked closely with Virginia Commonwealth University assistant professor Ana Edwards, Sacred Ground Reclamation Project and descendants to conceptualize Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park. Earlier this year, the city announced plans to broaden our efforts. I’m very hopeful for the transformation — it will be a place that attracts a national audience.

RM: What is your legacy?

Kostelny: At the heart of my personal goals is training the next generation of professionals in the field. Folks who have worked here have taken leadership positions at Historic Germanna, Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, Historic Petersburg Foundation, Dumbarton House, Stratford Hall, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Historic St. John’s Church, and so many more. We’re spreading our impact and lessons learned.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.