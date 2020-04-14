× Expand Cost Plus World Market donated its stock of Easter treats and decorations to kids being treated at the United Methodist Family Services' Richmond campus, who are unable to receive visits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unable to see their families due to the COVID-19 outbreak, about 34 children and teens being treated at the United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) Richmond campus awoke to an Easter surprise on Sunday, thanks to a donation from retailer Cost Plus World Market.

The chain’s West Broad Street location, which faced closure as a nonessential business, opted to donate its entire stock of Easter treats and decorations — about three aisles’ worth — to UMFS, a nonprofit focused on treating young people with behavioral, emotional and mental health challenges. To guard against the spread of COVID-19, its residential treatment centers in Richmond and Fairfax have been closed to all visits, including by family members.

Cost Plus World Market's donation of Easter goodies filled 17 moving boxes and eight large bags.

“It warms our hearts, and we are so happy that children and families get to be on the receiving end of something like this,” said Pam Jackowski, Cost Plus World Market general manager. “We all feel so uplifted, especially during such a difficult time in the world.”

Donated items included 17 large moving boxes and eight large bags of Easter eggs, chocolate bunnies and Easter decor. They were distributed in baskets to about 45 young people receiving treatment at UMFS campuses in Richmond and Fairfax, while leftover treats and decorations were offered to essential UMFS staff who have continued working amid the pandemic.

“The things that they were able to donate, [it] was almost like you’re walking in a store and your Easter display is up,” says Michelle Gibson, a youth counselor with UMFS. “I’m talking about hundreds of items for these kids.”