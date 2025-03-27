Celebration on Hold

× Expand Photo courtesy Diversity Richmond

In order to introduce a bill directing the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a specialty license plate reading “Celebrate Diversity,” Diversity Richmond had to gather at least 450 paid applications before the start of the 2025 session of the General Assembly on Jan. 8. Unfortunately, the nonprofit did not receive enough applications, according to Administrative Coordinator Michelle Campbell. She says the submission period will be extended to the start of the 2026 session.

The plate, which costs $25, or $35 with personalization, would financially benefit Diversity Richmond and its efforts to support the Richmond area’s LGBTQ+ community.

Just two bills authorizing specialty plates were filed ahead of the General Assembly session: one reading “Lupus Awareness” supporting the Social Butterflies Foundation and one benefiting the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Another bill would update the Code of Virginia to reflect the Washington Commanders’ name change.