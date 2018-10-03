A Blue Ribbon for Deep Run

× Expand Deep Run High School in Henrico County is one of eight Virginia schools to receive the National Blue Ribbon designation. (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

Henrico County's Deep Run High School is one of eight Virginia schools and 349 across the country recognized as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School.

The U.S. Department of Education selects schools for the honor based on significant growth in closing student achievement gaps or for demonstrating exceptional academic performance.

“Every Virginian — no matter who they are, where they’re from, or where they live — deserves access to a quality, world-class education that will set them up for success in life,” Gov. Ralph Northam says in a statement announcing the honorees.

Besides Deep Run, those include six other Virginia public schools:

Chancellor Elementary School in Spotsylvania County

Colonial Elementary School in Botetourt County

Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle School in Hampton

Harrington Waddell Elementary School in Lexington

Keene Mill Elementary School in Fairfax County

St. Paul Elementary School in Wise County.

A private school in Alexandria, Blessed Sacrament School and Early Childhood Center, also received a National Blue Ribbon honor.

An awards ceremony will be held Nov. 7-8 in Washington, D.C.

Lenny Pritchard, principal at Deep Run, says the school's holistic program makes it stand out.

“While we offer 19 AP courses for students, we also offer a variety of courses that meet other students' wants and desires, such as having an ROTC program and a strong CTE [Career and Technical Education] program," he says. “We’re meeting the needs of all of our students academically.”

Pritchard says the other key to Deep Run's achievement is strong Parent Teacher Student Organization support.

“The recipe for our school success is that we have a very good and positive parental involvement within our school — through our PTSO and through volunteerism, and the importance of the message that’s coming from home back to school that education is very important."

According to the Henrico school system, other county schools that have won the National Blue Ribbon honor are: