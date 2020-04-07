A Weighty Milestone

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

×

The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday reported 3,333 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.

The department reported 2,878 cases Monday; Tuesday's report shows an increase of nearly 500 newly confirmed cases. Locally, 524 cases have been confirmed across Richmond and the counties of Henrico, Chesterfield and Hanover.

To date, the Virginia Department of Health reports that 28,645 Virginians have been tested for the virus. Sixty-three have died as a result of COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health's coronavirus web page is updated daily by 10 a.m. based on counts reported by 5 p.m. the previous day. For more information, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.