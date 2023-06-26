Competing for Tourism Dollars

This article has been updated since it first appeared in print.

× Expand J.C. Poma manages sports tourism opportunities for Chesterfield County. (Photo by Jay Paul)

As the dust settles from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the economic lessons learned is the durability of the sports tourism industry, and local governments have taken notice.

Henrico County, which has long been a strong location for sports tourism, added the Sports and Entertainment Authority to its leadership portfolio last year. And in Chesterfield County, a new position dubbed the executive director of sports, visitation and entertainment was created to manage the industry. J.C. Poma, who spent seven years at Richmond Region Tourism, stepped into the role on May 1.

“Sports tourism is really the front door for most folks coming in to experience the county,” says Chesterfield Deputy County Administrator Matt Harris. “It’s important that their first impression is a positive one.”

One of Poma’s major projects is a $16 million renovation recently approved for River City Sportsplex, a 115-acre athletic complex in Midlothian that hosts youth soccer’s nationally prestigious Jefferson Cup. The county is also reviewing four proposals for the adjacent Southside Speedway complex, which it purchased in 2021 for $4.5 million. And at Pocahontas State Park — which, at 7,000 acres, is the largest state park in Virginia — there are plans to develop a surf park and increase lodging.

A Henrico High School graduate and former University of Virginia linebacker, Poma says his athletic background has inspired him during his career in sports tourism. “I grew up playing baseball and football, and I used to travel all over the U.S. for scouts to watch me play,” he says. “But now, these tournaments are in our backyard. At River City Sportsplex, 60% of usage during the week comes from our constituents. But on weekends, I like walking through the parking lot and seeing all the license plates from around the country.”

Harris says that one goal is to draw visitors in for a weekend. “You’ve heard of a business pleasure trip,” he says. “What we want folks to experience here is a ‘tourneycation’: You come to play ball, but you stay an extra day on the back end or the front end.

“Instead of going home on Sunday, we want folks to stay the night and go to the lake, go to Pocahontas State Park, go to the Fall Line Trail. We want to build the brand of Chesterfield County as one of the best outdoor living destinations you can find.”

As is the case throughout metro Richmond, the crown jewel of outdoor living in Chesterfield County is the James River. Poma will help the county install boat ramps at the Falling Creek and River’s Bend neighborhoods.

“We are blessed with water amenities in this region and, historically, they haven’t always been as accessible or plentiful as maybe they could have been,” Harris says. “We heard from people throughout the pandemic that they gained a new appreciation for nature and the outdoors, so we’re really working to open that up.

“Those benefit our constituents, of course, but for visitors, it’s a showcase. It’s our opportunity to show what the county is all about.”

In Chesterfield, sports tourism is a crucial piston that ensures the economic engine stays running year-round. “You’d think that, in May, we’d just be getting started with the prime season,” Poma says, “but actually, we’re coming off a very busy nine-week stretch, thanks to the Jefferson Cup and the Club Championship.

“All four seasons are about equal. During the summer, you might have folks vacationing in other places, but they’re coming to Chesterfield for sports. It’s driven by our constituents and driven by the programs in which our constituents play.”

Last year, 70% of bookings through Richmond Region Tourism were made because of sports, and in Chesterfield, more than 250,000 visitors came to the county for sports.

“It’s recession-proof,” Poma says. “It really started booming in 2008 because, when things are uncertain, people will continue to invest in their youth. And due to the county’s support for the industry, that will only continue to grow.”

In a world where remote work makes relocation easier, Harris sees an opportunity to bring people to the county permanently. “When people come in to play ball, we don’t want them going far,” he says. “Maybe it starts with a sports tournament, but when they experience what we have to offer, maybe it leads to going to college or working here. “

“In this industry, we always hear, ‘live, work and play,’” Harris says. “But the goal of this role is to make that motto ‘live, work, play and stay.’”