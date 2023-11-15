Rethinking Recycling

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

After Chesterfield County ended residential curbside recycling with Central Virginia Waste Management Authority in July, county officials have added ways to fill the gap.

Community recycling centers are now open from dawn to dusk at Harry G. Daniel Park at Iron Bridge, R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks, Ettrick Park, Goyne Park, Irvin G. Horner Park, Huguenot Park and Rockwood Park. Materials are separated after they are collected by a private hauler.

Since the centers opened in September, Chesterfield Director of General Services John Neal says, “the response has been great. We’ve had some locations where we’re now having to schedule pickups twice a week.”

In October, the county expanded service at the Southern Area Convenience Center in Chester from five to seven days a week, and the Northern Area Convenience Center in Midlothian followed suit on Nov. 1.

Chesterfield’s contract with CVWMA took effect in July, ending curbside pickup but retaining services such as electronics and household waste disposal. Now residents and businesses must use one of four private recycling companies for collection.

Neal says of the change, “What we found is, the private haulers’ rates were extremely competitive versus what they would have been under [CVWMA]. So just being able to offer this service [and] find a way to offer curbside recycling at a lower cost to the residents is a plus, and there’s been some good response as far as people signing up with those four vendors.”

For more information on recycling services in Chesterfield, visit chesterfield.gov/563/recycling.