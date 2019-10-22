Election 2019: Chesterfield Supervisors

× Expand Ten candidates running for five seats on Chesterfield County's Board of Supervisors squared off at a forum last Thursday. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

Chesterfield County leadership could see a shake-up on Election Day, as all five seats on its Board of Supervisors will be on the ballot.

In a race that could shift the panel's political complexion, three board members will face challengers in November, while four other candidates are competing for a pair of open seats. Incumbents include Midlothian District Supervisor and board Chairwoman Leslie Haley (R), Clover Hill Supervisor Christopher Winslow (R) and James Holland, the board's Dale District representative and its only Democrat.

Haley faces a challenge from Javaid Siddiqi, a Democrat who is leaving his seat on the Chesterfield County School Board; Winslow is opposed by former government administrator Debra Gardner, a Democrat; and Holland is in a contest with Republican and dental hygienist Tammy Ridout.

Meanwhile, Murti Khan, a Democrat, and Jim Ingle Jr., a Republican, seek to fill departing Bermuda District member Dorothy Jaeckle's seat. In the Matoaca District, lawyer Shajuan Mason, a Democrat, and former police sergeant Kevin Carroll, a Republican, are completing to take over for outgoing Vice Chairman Steve Elswick.

All 10 Board of Supervisors candidates weighed in on county issues including education funding, economic development and infrastructure improvements in a county at a forum last Thursday hosted by the Chesterfield Observer, ChamberRVA and the county's Chamber of Commerce.

Siddiqi sparred with Haley for much of the debate about her leadership in Midlothian, and he took issue with the current Board of Supervisors over a perceived disinvestment in county schools. When asked about the topic by moderator Bob Holsworth, most candidates said they'd support devoting additional funds to Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) to increase pay for teachers and bus drivers, after examining how existing school funds are being spent.

"We need to take a look at adequately funding the schools, and what I mean by that is, it should be need-based and not just based on an amount of money that we designate as what their budget is," Gardner said. "The School Board and the Board of Supervisors should work collaboratively to decide how much is actually needed and try to find stable funding sources to be able to come up with that."

Some candidates also said they'd be interested in exploring a county takeover of school maintenance, hinting at inadequate maintenance practices within the school system. Legionella bacteria was found in cooling towers at three county schools in August, according to a CCPS news release.

"We clearly have some things we still need to work on: Teacher pay is one of them, and I think we need to work on mental health staffing inside the schools," Winslow said. "But there are some basics that need to be really worked on. Major maintenance is a basic [need], having the buses run on time is a basic service that the school system provides."

"Yes, we had issues with cooling towers," said Siddiqi, who served on the School Board at the time of the outbreak. "We disclosed it, we fixed it and it will never happen again."

Khan, Ingle and Mason, however, warned that it's important to maintain a positive working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board, and said the county should wait to discuss any changes with new School Board members once they're elected next month. Chesterfield schools will be overseen by an all-new School Board next month, as all five current members have announced plans to step down.

Another major topic of debate was the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority (EDA), which recently has come under fire for a lack of transparency after used car retailer Carvana revealed a proposal to build a distribution center in the county along Woods Edge Road. The Board of Supervisors is set to consider the issue at its meeting on Wednesday evening.

× Expand Campaign materials for some of the candidates vying for seats on the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors are displayed at the forum. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

Candidates acknowledged that residents of nearby neighborhoods have criticized the plan, and have said that they weren't aware that the tract proposed for development was zoned for industrial use.

"In the Carvana case, we did have a zoning case that was pending out there for 30 years, and when the residents moved in, they didn't know about it, so we need to inform people a little better," Carroll said. "I really think transparency is key, I think that’s part of the problem of why we have such a bad perception with the EDA right now."

After significant public opposition, the Economic Development Authority dropped plans in 2018 to rezone about 1,700 acres of residential property in the Bermuda District known as the "Matoaca mega site" to heavy industrial in an effort to attract a manufacturer such as an automotive or aerospace company. Now, a data center and solar facility are slated for the site.

Haley, however, said that because the EDA deals with yet-to-be-announced business ventures, a certain lack of transparency is sometimes required.

"Our Economic Development Authority, by nature of what it's doing, we're attracting business interests, we're trying to work to bring new investment and new business," she said. "We sometimes can't be all that transparent, because businesses aren't that transparent about where they're looking for investment."

When discussing future avenues for economic development in Chesterfield, candidates advocated for revising the county's regulations around starting a business, and making the process more friendly for small business owners.

"We need to be more proactive when it comes to working with smaller businesses, because they actually are the backbone that brings jobs into the county," Gardner said. "What I would do to help them succeed and thrive, I would have dedicated staff to help navigate, understand and provide assistance in navigating the process, such as licensing and inspections."

On Thursday evening, the Chesterfield Observer, ChamberRVA and the county's Chamber of Commerce will host another forum for Chesterfield School Board candidates at John Tyler Community College's Chester campus. More information is available at chesterfield chamber.com.

The general election this year is on Nov. 5. To check your voter registration status and find your local polling place, visit vote.elections.virginia.gov.