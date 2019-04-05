Catching a Ride

× Expand Photo courtesy GRTC Transit System

Chesterfield County has applied for a grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) that could fund a pilot transit project along Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) for up to three years.

“Connectivity is a real challenge on the Jefferson Davis corridor,” county Planning Commission Chairman Gib Sloan told the Board of Supervisors during a December discussion of recommendations from the North Jefferson Davis Special Area Plan Implementation Committee.

If the county receives the grant, the state would provide up to 80 percent of eligible expenses, with the county providing the rest. Chesterfield Transportation Director Jesse Smith estimated that expanding GRTC bus service on the corridor, for example, would cost the county roughly $200,000 — or 20 percent of the $1 million total. Chesterfield currently has only one GRTC bus line.

According to the DRPT timeline, grant applications are evaluated in early spring, and the department develops a draft Six-Year Improvement Program. After holding a series of public hearings, the Commonwealth Transportation Board adopts the program in June, and applicants are notified about grant approvals and funding.

The county recently solicited input via an online survey about transit needs from those who live, work or receive services along the Jefferson Davis corridor. Results are expected in late April or early May.