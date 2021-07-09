At What Price?

× Expand Carolyn Hawley, president of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (Photo by Ash Daniel)

With Richmond City Council approving media company Urban One’s proposed ONE Casino + Resort project on June 14, the South Side casino proposal appears to be headed toward a Nov. 2 voter referendum, pending approval from the Virginia Lottery Board and Richmond Circuit Court. Richmond officials say the sprawling 2.9 million-square-foot development will generate more than $170 million toward the city’s general fund in its first five years, including a $25 million upfront payment to the city if the referendum succeeds.

Ahead of this fall’s vote, Virginia Council on Problem Gambling President Carolyn Hawley shares her thoughts on the potential social costs associated with opening a casino in the city, as well as how gaming revenues should be spent to minimize possible harm in the community. The VCPG is a nonprofit advocacy group focused on education, prevention and treatment for those struggling with gambling disorder.

Richmond magazine: What is problem gambling, and how is it different from gambling addiction?

Carolyn Hawley: If we want to be strict, gambling disorder is the specific disorder [with criteria including] increasing financial problems related to gambling, lying about your gambling, and an inability to cut back or stop. When we look at these criteria, we know it’s very similar to substance use disorder. Now, for problem gambling … it could be somebody maybe isn’t exhibiting these criteria, but they’re still having problems related to their gambling, and they may be developing a gambling disorder, so we use it [as] an umbrella for people with gambling disorders and people who may be on the road toward having a gambling disorder.

RM: Have resources for problem gambling prevention and treatment been effectively bolstered in proportion to the growing effort to bring casinos into Virginia?

Hawley: The sports betting and casino legislation that [was] passed [by the General Assembly in 2020] also had a provision for the Problem Gambling Treatment Fund, so a portion of revenue from sports betting and casinos will be designated towards prevention, education and treatment for gambling disorder. As more funds become available, this is what’s going to be the impetus, which I’m really excited about, with regards to providing treatment resources for individuals in the state because we are limited right now.

× Expand Image courtesy ONE Casino + Resort

RM: Virginia’s expansion into legalized gambling ramped up over the past year, with state lawmakers opening the doors to sports betting and casino resorts. What would a Richmond casino mean for city residents who struggle with problem gambling?

Hawley: I certainly understand the push in the state, especially for citizens and in those communities that are looking at casinos and gambling as an economic panacea. However, if the state is going to do that, people have to recognize there are going to be individuals who develop problems related to gambling, and the best thing we can do is prevent those problems before they happen. That means we need to have increased awareness and prevention activities so that somebody who is starting to crave gambling more [and] may be starting to have some problems … understands that these are the early signs of an addiction and that they need to pull back. … We have to balance the economic costs with those social costs, and the sooner a person receives help for gambling addiction, the easier it is to stop that progression of the illness.

RM: Urban One has agreed to spend up to $200,000 annually on resources to prevent and treat problem gambling in Richmond. How should those funds be directed to mitigate potential harm from this casino project?

Hawley: Certainly toward prevention efforts, and starting … within our schools, teaching children about the risks of gambling. We need more awareness within our faith communities [on] how to work with parishioners who may be having problems, our primary care providers have to recognize that if somebody is starting to have some symptoms … associated with gambling disorder, that they start asking about their gambling so that we’re correctly identifying some of the causes. That requires a significant effort of awareness and prevention [to be] put forth. I want to catch people before they develop a problem because the problem is so devastating.

Virginians struggling with gambling disorder can call the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling’s 24-hour toll-free help line at 888-532-3500.