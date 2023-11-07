A Riesling to Shop

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Patrons of Stony Point Fashion Park can now take their drinks to go. Virginia ABC’s commercial lifestyle center license, valid through August 2024, allows customers of licensed restaurants to drink beer, wine and mixed beverages within the common area of the mall, excluding the parking lot and any tenants that don’t want to allow customers with alcohol.

Howard Levine, CEO of Second Horizon Capital, the mall’s owner, says the license “enables us to add more options for entertainment and our common areas, and it also allows us to support our restaurants and entertainment-focused tenants.”

Plans to secure the same license for Short Pump Town Center, pending with the state for about a year, have been put on hold. In an email, owner Brookfield Properties stated, “We are not moving forward at this time.”