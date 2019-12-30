The Year in Review

× Expand Illustration by Iain Duffus

Highs

A Day for Indigenous Peoples: This year, Richmond joined a growing list of cities and counties across the country celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day rather than the traditional Columbus Day. Mayor Levar Stoney declared Oct. 14 as a time to remember Native Americans’ contributions throughout Richmond’s history. As the city reflects on the accomplishments of its first inhabitants, 2019 also marked the 400th anniversary of key moments in America’s early history, including the country’s first representative assembly.

Restaurant Raves: When we heard that Bon Appetit’s October issue featured Longoven in its “Hot Ten” list of America’s Best New Restaurants, it reminded us of 1999, when Acacia’s Dale Reitzer was named one of America’s Best New Chefs by Food & Wine magazine, or 1995 and 1996, when Jimmy Sneed was nominated for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic in the James Beard Awards, or one of any number of accolades our dining scene has accumulated over the years, all of them well deserved and keeping us excited about what’s next.

National Role Model: Headlines about Richmond Public Schools are often discouraging: low standardized test scores, dropping graduation rates, racial disparities in discipline. But the April announcement of Rodney Robinson being named National Teacher of the Year gave the city and school system something to cheer about. Robinson, who teaches students in detention at the Virgie Binford Education Center, was recognized for creating “a positive school culture by empowering his students.” At the Virginia Teacher of the Year ceremony Oct. 7, Robinson advised regional honorees: “Never forget why you do this.”

City Council member Kim Gray receives congratulations as Mayor Levar Stoney cheers the newly unveiled signs for Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Due Recognition: Was it a coincidence that Richmond City Council’s Feb. 11 vote to approve renaming the Boulevard after tennis champion and humanitarian Arthur Ashe Jr. took place after a week of embarrassing national media attention for the blackface scandal involving Virginia’s governor and attorney general? Opposition had stalled similar efforts twice before, but this time momentum turned in favor of the name change that was sought by Ashe’s nephew David Harris Jr. and championed by 2nd District representative Kim Gray, who called it “a matter of moral priority, and doing the right thing.”

Wahoo!: Who doesn’t love a comeback story? A year after getting bounced in the first round of the NCCA men’s basketball tournament, University of Virginia Coach Tony Bennett’s squad captured the school’s first title by outlasting Texas Tech in overtime, 85-77. Then Bennett took fans’ love to the next level by turning down a raise. Having lost three starters to the NBA, the defending champs were ranked No. 11 in the Associated Press’ preseason men’s basketball poll, but we wouldn’t bet against them.

History Seen in a New Light: As Richmond grapples with the Civil War’s legacy amid continuing debates over the fate of Confederate monuments, the American Civil War Museum strives to present a comprehensive look at the conflict and how it reverberates today. The museum’s new building and exhibits opened in May at the site of the historic Tredegar Iron Works along the James River, and its collections present an account of the war through the eyes of soldiers, enslaved people and civilians.

‘Tommie’s Law’: On July 1, a state law took effect that makes cruelty to a companion animal a felony offense even if the animal survives. The measure was dubbed Tommie’s Law in honor of the pit bull that was tied to a fence and set on fire in Richmond’s Abner Clay Park on Feb. 10. The pit bull was treated, but died from his injuries after five days. Though the measure was already in the works, public outrage over Tommie’s death brought awareness to the issue, along with an outpouring of support and donations.

Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring

Lows

Chasing Controversy: State Sen. Amanda Chase, who raised eyebrows when she appeared at this year’s General Assembly session with a revolver holstered on her hip, also made headlines for berating a Capitol Police officer who barred her from parking in a secure lot. In September, a dispute with a fellow Republican got her kicked out of the Chesterfield GOP. During an interview before she won reelection Nov. 5, Chase said, “I’m not a party puppet. … I’m not one that’s going to back down.”

Damage Control: Although the blackface scandal that snared Gov. Ralph Northam — and, to a lesser degree, Attorney General Mark Herring — dominated headlines early in the year, Northam managed to hang on despite widespread calls for his resignation. And now, following November’s elections, he’ll enter the last two years of his term with a Democratic majority in both houses of the General Assembly ready to support his legislative agenda. (In the year’s other big scandal, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women. In the fall, he filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against CBS, later amending it with the claim that Mayor Levar Stoney was involved in encouraging one of his accusers to come forward, which the mayor’s spokesman has denied.)

City Nepotism: Richmond had its own high-level embarrassment in September, when Selena Cuffee-Glenn was fired as the chief administrative officer after an audit revealed that five of her relatives worked for city departments she oversaw. Cuffee-Glenn, who had held the position since 2015, was a key player in Richmond’s negotiations with Navy Hill developer NH District Corp. before her departure. Lenora Reid, Cuffee-Glenn’s deputy, has since stepped in as acting chief administrator.

Gun-Control Inaction: The issue of gun violence hit close to home in May with the shooting death of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson in Richmond’s Carter Jones Park and a mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 dead. In their wake, Gov. Ralph Northam called a special General Assembly session on gun-control measures, but the Republican-controlled legislature adjourned it 90 minutes later without a single bill being passed. House Speaker Kirk Cox called the special session “an election-year stunt,” while he and the Senate majority leader directed the Virginia State Crime Commission to review any bills submitted during the special session.

If there’s anything Richmond’s boosters love to trumpet, it’s RVA’s appearance on “best-of” lists. But our skill at vandalizing Bolt Mobility scooters, damaging 107 of their 370 scooters in Richmond, a rate higher than any of the company’s other markets, was not the subject of any glowing news releases. In September, the company announced plans to introduce “more robust” scooters to Richmond, and the Bolt Chariots started appearing on city streets in November.

White Supremacists Recruit: Images of Ku Klux Klan members in white robes and conical hats along the road near the Hanover County Courthouse on July 6 sent shudders through the community. The initial response by Board of Supervisors Chairman Canova Peterson — that while he disagreed with the Klan, he supported people being able to express their opinions peacefully — did little to reassure the public. At a July 24 board meeting attended by religious leaders, Peterson made a stronger statement: “We condemn the message they espouse, and we do not want them here.”

An architects' rendering of the proposed Navy Hill project

Headscratchers

These news stories defy categorization

Morrissey’s Return: Newly elected state Sen. Joe Morrissey, whose defeat of incumbent Rosalyn Dance in June’s Democratic primary was the latest installment in a decades-long career of political rebirth after scandal, made a point of mentioning that three governors had campaigned for his opponent. So it must have been satisfying — and a sign of how desperately Democrats wanted a majority in the General Assembly — to have former Gov. Terry McAuliffe show up at his home for an Oct. 2 fundraiser and introduce Morrissey as “our next great state senator.”

Navy Hill: Would the proposed Navy Hill redevelopment become a bustling downtown center, or another overhyped disappointment? That’s been the $1.5 billion question since its unveiling in August. Advocates say the development will bring jobs and generate $1 billion in surplus funds for Richmond schools, public safety, housing needs and other projects. But the plan to publicly finance the arena using an 80-block special tax district is a red flag for critics, and without a sports team attached to the project, questions linger about the facility’s viability. Meanwhile, the Richmond Flying Squirrels still await a new stadium.