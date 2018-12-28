No, Really

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

At The Peedmont, we’re known for satirical online news reports, but here are three stories from 2018 we swear we didn’t make up.

1. Toilet Paper Shortage

Just before school let out last summer, it was revealed that many Richmond Public Schools were low on bathroom necessities. Administrators blamed a delay in the division's supply order, but that didn’t stop teachers and parents from creating a donation page on SignUpGenius. We wonder if the real culprits were mischievous youths stockpiling rolls for the ultimate toilet-papering prank.

2. Censored Sasquatch

Leslie Cockburn, the unsuccessful Democratic candidate for Virginia's 5th Congressional District, claimed via Twitter that her Republican opponent was into Bigfoot erotica, based on a sketch (with a strategically placed “censored” block) on Denver Riggleman’s Instagram account. Riggleman, who co-wrote a self-published book about the Bigfoot myth, said the picture was posted as a joke. The story may or may not have resulted in our staff deleting their internet browser history — just in case any of us decides to run for office.

3. The Tank Chase

On the night of June 5, a soldier from Fort Pickett in Blackstone drove off the base in an M577 armored personnel carrier, hopped on northbound Interstate 95 and embarked on a two-hour joyride. Nobody was injured during the chaos, but had he taken the tank down Franklin Street, navigating the floating parking may have become a logistical nightmare worse than the GRTC Pulse construction.