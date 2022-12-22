McClellan wins primary in 4th

After roughly 16 hours of counting 27,900 votes, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, emerged at 4 a.m. Thursday as the Democratic nominee to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. On Feb. 21, she will face Republican Leon Benjamin, who was handily defeated by McEachin in November and in 2020. She would be Virginia's first Black woman elected to Congress.

McEachin died Nov. 28 of cancer. To nominate a successor, voters in Wednesday's firehouse primary turned out at eight polling places in the 4th Congressional District, which stretches from Richmond in the north, Emporia to the south and Chesapeake in the east. Voting at Diversity Richmond was particularly heavy, with residents waiting in long lines for several hours.

McClellan received 84.8% of the vote, while state Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-16th, netted 13.6% and public servant Tavorise Marks and former Rep. Joseph Preston, D-63rd, each got less than 1% of the vote. McClellan had emerged as the clear choice of the Democratic Party establishment once Rep. Lamont Bagby, D-74th, withdrew his short-lived candidacy. In 2017, she won election to McEachin's state Senate seat after he was elected to Congress.

In a statement, the Democratic Party of Virginia said the firehouse primary was the "largest party-run nomination process" in the party's history, noting that the last state-run primary in the 4th District saw 15,728 votes cast.