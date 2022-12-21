Tomorrow, Today

× Expand Laura Thomas, director of the city of Richmond’s Office of Sustainability (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Laura Thomas, the city of Richmond’s new director of the Office of Sustainability, is a Henrico County native and a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate. Until recently, she was the sustainability program administrator for Largo, Florida, west of Tampa.

Thomas returned to Richmond in October to assume her duties with the program, which was established in June to spearhead citywide climate action efforts. “It was great to be [back] to see everything again,” she says.

Richmond magazine spoke with Thomas about the Office of Sustainability’s mission and what individuals can do to help protect the environment.

Richmond magazine: We hear the word “sustainability” a lot these days. What does that really mean?

Laura Thomas: At its simplest, sustainability is ensuring we provide for our community today in a way that ensures we can provide for our children and grandchildren in the same way, if not better. To me, it’s about how we consider the way our decisions impact the environment, and social and economic aspects of our community. How can we help people grow healthy, fresh food at home, reduce household economic burdens, provide health benefits and reduce greenhouse emissions?

RM: Tell us more about Richmond’s Climate Equity Action Plan 2030, which is an element of RVAgreen 2050, the plan to get Richmond to net-zero emissions by 2050. How can citizens be involved?

Thomas: In our plan, we acknowledge that in order to achieve the goals, we need support from the average Richmonder. We’re asking individuals to take advantage of the best opportunities they can. That might mean avoiding littering, installing solar panels on their home or becoming a Community Climate Leader. The important thing to remember is that there are two parts: the individual level and the local, state and federal government level. We must work together, with residents making choices that make sense for them and for where they are. A great example is how the city is launching a pilot community compost program with the support of the parks and recreation department. Composting drop-off locations will be made available to the public.

RM: How can Richmond and its residents hope to overcome the effects of global climate change?

Thomas: We know climate change doesn’t exist within a municipal line, so what we do in Richmond impacts other communities. We want to ensure we are as resilient as possible. We need to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that we are responsible for, because the impact of greenhouse gas emissions is greater than the sum of its parts. Every ton of carbon emitted has a greater impact than the previous ton. RVAgreen 2050 lays out the framework of how our organization and city can play a role in our own solution to climate change.

RM: Are there any programs from Largo that you think could be beneficial for Richmond?

Thomas: There are several efforts that I led in my previous role that I think align with those priorities already identified by Richmond. This includes supporting a transition to an alternative fuel fleet, ensuring our new facilities are sustainable and resilient, and providing the community with the tools they want to be more sustainable, like composting and water harvesting.

RM: What’s it like to be back in Richmond?

Thomas: It feels great to be home again. I have missed sweaters and falling leaves. It is great to be with my family and so many of my close friends, and to be close to so many different types of outdoor activities, from the James River Park System to the mountains. I am excited and ready to get out there to explore my hometown. It’s changed in a lot of ways and has stayed the same in a lot of ways, which is very fun.

Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.