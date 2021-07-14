Honoring the Uplifters

× Expand Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, is the featured speaker at the 2021 Community Root Awards, taking place Friday, July 16, at Diversity Richmond. (Photo courtesy Greta Harris)

The fourth annual Community Root Awards return, in person, at Diversity Richmond on Friday, July 16. The awards honor people and organizations that are "advocating, uplifting, supporting and connecting Black, POC and LGBTQ+ communities for collective liberation," according to the event description.

“We figured this Root Awards would be a way to give back to the community, to highlight those who are doing the work in the community, on the ground, that are underrepresented and don't get the accolades and don't get the acknowledgment,” says Larry Albright Williams, a member of the planning committee for the event.

The first recipient of a Community Root Award was Rodney Lofton, a former vice president of Diversity Richmond, and every subsequent year an award has been given in his honor. Last year, the Rodney Lofton Social Justice Award was given to Alexsis Rodgers, a 2020 candidate for Richmond mayor.

The awards celebrate individuals who do work that falls into one of five categories: justice, innovator, advocate, religion and community. Choosing a recipient of the award is a democratic process, Albright Williams says, with the planning committee considering people who best represent the categories.

The honorees this year include Radio One’s Rae Berryman, health care administrator Byron Hunter, career barber Chris Rags, co-chair of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church’s AIDS Ministry Joanna Holiday, National Program Director of Black Transmen Inc. Charley Burton, Godfrey’s Entertainment Director Alvion Arnell Davenport and Richmond Chapter Leader for Minority Veterans of America Stephanie Merlo.

The black-tie affair, presented by Black Pride RVA, first took place in 2018 under the direction of nonprofit organization Us Giving Richmond Connections. W. Howard Meyers, former mayor of Petersburg, will serve as master of ceremonies, and Greta Harris, president and CEO of the Better Housing Coalition, will speak at the ceremony that starts at 7 p.m. Register online. Tickets are $20.