Gone, But Not Forgotten

Photo by Kevin Conway

Joseph C. Day Jr.

(Jan. 26)

Joseph Day Jr., aka Jo Doja, never got the big break that most rappers dream of, but he didn’t let that stop him. After a short stint with Priority Records in 2001, he continued to put in work on indie labels — his latest release was 2019’s “Summer Valentine,” with Timpusha. Over the years, Jo Doja became a local legend and a respected entertainer. He died at age 40 after a brief illness. A mural in his honor was created in eastern Henrico in late August, outside of T’s Barber Salon.

Photo courtesy Dominion Energy

Thomas F. Farrell II

(April 2)

Longtime Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell died from cancer at age 66, just a day after stepping down as chairman of the company’s board of directors. He joined Dominion as a lawyer on a “temporary” assignment in 1995 and rose to become one of Richmond’s most influential corporate, civic and philanthropic leaders. Instrumental in the development of what became the Dominion Energy Center, he was also a supporter and sponsor of the 2015 UCI Road World Championships and led the failed bid to replace the Richmond Coliseum with the $1.5 billion Navy Hill project.

× Expand Photo by Sarah Walor

Adele C. Johnson

(April 25)

The director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, Adele Johnson served in that role from 2019 until her death from pancreatic cancer. Previously, the New Jersey native advocated for Richmond’s Black community as head of the Virginia Regional Minority Supplier Development Council and the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation. Fondly remembered by her staff and colleagues for her grace, vision and commitment to excellence, Johnson’s legacy continues in an endowment. The Adele Johnson Fund Supporting Untold Stories was established to help the museum and cultural center share and preserve inspiring stories.

× Expand Photo by Jessica Stone Hendricks

David Bulow

(May 6)

While playing midfield for the Richmond Kickers from 2006-09 and 2011-13, David Bulow scored 45 goals. What he learned on the field as a player, he shared as a coach for the Kickers Youth Soccer Club and the Richmond United U.S. Soccer Development Academy, and as head coach of the Kickers for the 2018-19 season. Bulow was as well known for his easy smile, positivity and welcoming nature as he was for his prowess on the pitch. He died at age 41 after suffering a stroke and serious injuries from a fall.

Photo courtesy Bassam Abed

Jameel Abed

(Aug. 10)

Born in Palestine, Jameel Abed and his wife, Saba, opened Royal Bakery in the 1980s, making and selling pita bread, then purchased the Mediterranean Bakery & Deli, which grew into a thriving specialty market and hub for the Muslim and refugee community. Abed was a founder, president and chairman of the board of trustees of the Islamic Center of Virginia, helped establish the state’s first Arab political action committee and fought against Arab discrimination. He died from COVID-19.

Photo courtesy United Network for Organ Sharing

Lisa Schaffner

(Aug. 20)

Ohio native Lisa Schaffner moved to Richmond in 1986 to work as a general assignment reporter for what is now the television station WRIC, where she worked for 22 years and was promoted to evening news anchor in 1990. She also served as the director of marketing and public relations for the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and was known for her work as an emcee and host for numerous charity events. In 2014, she received the Robert Gallimore Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia Association of Press Broadcasters for “outstanding service in the public interest.”

Photo by Jay Paul

Terry Garland

(Sept. 19)

A 1998 Richmond magazine Theresa Pollak Prize for Excellence in the Arts winner, Terry Garland had spent years on the road and anchored seven different rock bands before deciding to leave music. In 1988, while searching for a new direction, he started playing powerful, foot-stomping blues. This led to the 1991 recording “Trouble in Mind,” which sent him touring the U.S. and Europe. Along the way, he paired up with Ray Charles, Johnny Winter, Buddy Guy and Albert Collins and released six albums. He said in 1998 of his own blues revival, “What was going to be something for personal fun turned into something different.”

Photo courtesy Virginia Legislature Photograph Collection

A. Linwood Holton Jr.

(Oct. 28)

In 1970, Linwood Holton became the first Republican elected governor of Virginia since Reconstruction. A moderate from Big Stone Gap, his victory defied those who championed Massive Resistance. Holton is remembered as a champion for school integration, enrolling his own children in Richmond Public Schools and famously escorting his daughter Tayloe to her first day at the predominantly Black John F. Kennedy High School. “We did so,” Holton explained, “because we believe segregation is immoral, and obeying the law is a sacrosanct duty of all citizens.”