Fund the Police

"We need fewer [people], and better. If they were committed, this war could be won with a fourth of our present force.” —Colonel Walter E. Kurtz, “Apocalypse Now”

Some of the most telling truths can be found in fiction, and not everything a crazy person says is crazy. Whether America sees itself more as fighting a war on crime or a war against injustice, the answer may be fewer, better and differently styled soldiers.

As we look at a nation racked by crises of injustice, inequality and incompetence, we see police brutalizing Black Americans and those who protest the brutality. A problem seems clear: A culture of impunity has emboldened officers to run amok.

But a deeper problem may exist. The prolific failures of our police suggest many police officers may be ill-suited for the demands of the job. For all the talk of thugs among our protestors, there are far too many thugs among our police. Too many whom we trust to enforce laws see violence as part of the job description.

So many studied minds have examined the issue of police brutality and come forward with promising solutions, but many attempts at reform have been stymied by the same two roadblocks: the uncooperativeness of our officers and the political strength of police unions. Solving the riddle of the roadblocks may start with two changes: pay and numbers.

In addition to simple enforcement, investigation and emergency response skills, modern police must combine bureaucratic, political and service-oriented finesse to do the job well. More sophisticated jobs require more sophisticated talent. Where exactly is our talent? Where are “we" — you and me? The answer is simple. Most of us choose not to do police work because we have better options.

What if we made police work a better option? What if we explored an aggressive give and take? What if we reduced police departments to a third of their current size while tripling the pay of officers who make the grade? The current median salary for police officers ranges from $44,000 to $88,600; who could we attract if we offered $120,000 to $250,000?

The idea seems insane at first. Surely a staffing bloodbath is a non-starter. But a smarter man than I once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” If we want different results in our policing, we need to do something different.

For many Black Americans, there is little left to lose. As comedian Michael Che recently told talk show host Seth Meyers, “It would never occur to me to dial 911. I have a feeling that they’re not for me.” All Americans should be troubled by the idea of taxpayers who are afraid to use services for which they pay. Several interesting things could result from coupling dramatic pay increases with aggressive layoffs.

First, a reduction in staff could change policing in fundamental ways. Layoffs would send a shocking message: The impunity party is over. Brutality problems, accountability problems, racial animus problems could all be grounds for dismissal. Additionally, a diminished police force will create an urgent necessity for officers to adapt. Retained officers would have to figure out how to police our streets with their wits, technology and community connections instead of with brute force and sheer numbers.

Beyond firings, many bad cops would likely resign because new expectations would seem overwhelming and unworkable. Good. We need to make room for innovative, flexible operatives.

Second, a threefold increase in pay is likely to undercut the power of police unions. With fewer members left to pay dues, unions will have less to spend on legal and political mischief. Additionally, if there is a public understanding that police unions are the key reason it was necessary to take the drastic measure of firing so many officers, unions as they currently exist will be seen as more of a liability than an asset, forcing them to rein in activity in deference to risk. With the taming of unions, new doors for reform open. Elected officials could hold officers to account. Civilian review boards could exercise meaningful oversight. Regular adjustments to department practices could become a reality. The powers of the police would be bound to the consent of those they serve.

Finally, a threefold increase in police pay could add a new prestige to the job. Talent would be enticed from a previously inaccessible talent pool. Who among us wouldn’t consider a job earning $120,000 to $250,000 a year? The kind of money and prestige that gets our attention will also attract our best and brightest to the job.

In my given trade, architecture, we have a saying: “Buy cheap, buy twice.” We may be buying our officers too cheaply and buying far too many. We should cull the herd and pay more for sophisticated professionals. Good things cost. Good reform costs. Good lives cost. And so do good police.

Michael Way is a writer, photographer and architectural project manager. Born in Washington, D.C., he is a Richmond resident who enjoys writing about domestic policy, civic dynamics and the roles unequal power structures play in racial and sexual oppression.