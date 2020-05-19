From the Editor: Signs of Hope

These uncertain times.”

The “new normal.”

As much as I have come to dislike these anodyne phrases, I have to admit that they accurately describe the long, strange reality of living through a global pandemic.

As a monthly magazine, we typically work weeks — even months — ahead as we plan, assign and execute stories for each issue. But during a time when it’s impossible to predict what changes the next hours or days will bring, the luxury of planning ahead has gone out the window.

Throughout our 40-plus years, arts, entertainment and dining have formed the backbone of our coverage. Now, with events canceled and restaurants closed for the foreseeable future, we need to think about that coverage in new and different ways.

With our staff all working from home — and meeting virtually a few times per week via videoconference — we’ve quickly had to develop new procedures and processes for producing and editing the magazine.

In this issue we wanted to document the experiences of a cross section of Richmonders, offering an oral history of sorts for “these uncertain times.” On Page 76 you can read firsthand accounts of life during a pandemic, with perspectives ranging from a critical-care physician and a new mother to a grocery store manager and a local farmer.

On Page 64 we look at how the crisis has driven Richmonders to empty local animal shelters, fostering and adopting pets as they seek the comfort and companionship of a furry friend. Writer Gary Robertson had been working on his profile of Shamin Hotels CEO Neil Amin (Page 68) for some time before the pandemic hit. It’s heartening to know that even with his hotels at record-low occupancy levels, Amin is still optimistic about the future of the travel and tourism industry post-COVID-19.

Despite the upheaval of the past six weeks, the last-minute content changes and other unexpected challenges, we were still able to produce our May issue. While this small achievement pales in comparison to what health care providers, delivery drivers, grocery store personnel and other essential workers are dealing with in the face of COVID-19, I see it as a small sign that where there is a problem, there is always a solution, and that we will all come out of this experience stronger, wiser and more resourceful.

It’s impossible to predict what the future holds, but we’ll be here to tell the stories, whatever they may be. I have faith we’ll get back to “the old normal” one of these days.