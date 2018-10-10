Flip to the Back: Steven K. Smith

× Expand Illustration by Melanie Snead

The creative writer is often also part entrepreneur. The poet Walt Whitman, at one point, sold his great “Leaves of Grass” door to door. Today, people like Midlothian-residing husband and father of three Steven K. Smith also publish and distribute their work. Smith has written 10 books, including “The Virginia Mysteries” adventure series for younger readers; the most recent volume, “Spies at Mount Vernon,” dropped in September. He’s also written a second-chance-at-love story, “Harborwood” (as Steven Sawyer), and a parenting memoir, “Splashing in the Deep End.” Smith will take part in several panel discussions at the 16th annual James River Writers Conference, Oct. 13-14 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and lead a pre-conference master class Oct. 12 on independent publishing.

What’s the first book you put down and said, “Dadgummit, I want to write one like that?” As a kid, and later as an adult, I read the “Chronicles of Narnia,” “Where the Red Fern Grows” and “Bridge to Terabithia.” These were stories about being outside, adventurous situations full of wonder and imagination. Even when writing today, I try to hearken back to what got me excited as a young reader.

Coming from New Jersey and the wilds of Manhattan in New York City, what qualities about Richmond attracted you and kept you here? My wife is from Virginia. I didn’t particularly know about the history of the city and state. I was a political science major at Messiah College, outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. In hindsight, it was such a big part of my past experience and it came around fully with moving here and using that as background for my writing.

You’re active in Church Hill Activities and Tutoring [CHAT]. What impressed you about that group? I really connected to their mission. It’s a strong natural fit, to try to make a difference with kids that can use a little extra help.

How did you choose the indie route? In part, for me it’s about control of the product, the speed to market, higher royalty opportunities and being open to working out challenges when they arise. Today there are more tools than ever for taking the indie route and more acceptance than even five years ago.

How is the film of your first “Virginia Mysteries” novel, “Summer in the Woods,” proceeding? That’s been a fun piece that I didn’t expect. The director lives here, Lucas Krost, and his son is a reluctant reader, but he picked the book up at Bbgb in Carytown and got through it and told Lucas, “Dad, you should make a movie about this book.” So, he calls me. We have lunch at The Jefferson, and learn we both have kids and we grew up in New York and New Jersey. The revised version of the script is getting finalized, they’re pulling together investors, and the hope is that it’ll be filmed next summer.

How do you find time to be a parent, write novels and promote the work? It is a challenge. In December, I stopped after 20 years working for WebMD. This side hustle of writing I had going on for five years — that I squeezed into corners of my life — was growing, and to keep it progressing, I needed to make space for that.