The Voice of Richmond

This article has been updated since it first appeared online.

× Expand People’s Budget votes were accepted in person and online. (Photo by Ian M. Stewart)

The people have spoken.

More than 5,000 Richmond residents and those who work or play in the city weighed in over several weeks on how the city should spend $3 million slated for infrastructure projects. Dubbed the People’s Budget, Richmond's first-ever ranked choice vote was open to those ages 14 and older at in-person events and online. The process, approved by councilmembers in 2019, was launched in September 2024 and generated nearly 2,000 ideas. Voting on a finalized list of projects ended April 15; results were released May 5.

Among the 33 selected projects are some costly infrastructure upgrades throughout all nine city districts, such as $250,000 to build pedestrian hybrid beacons, curb bump-outs and bike lane protections in parts of the 5th District and $100,000 to plant trees in high-heat index areas in the Jackson Ward, Carver and Scott's Addition neighborhoods.

Other, lower-cost projects include spending $25,000 to install trash cans in parts of Jackson Ward, $25,000 to add a water fountain in Humphrey Calder Park in the 1st District and $20,000 to install bat houses known as rocket boxes to help control insect populations in community gardens and parks in the 7th District.

The money comes via the city’s capital improvement plan for fiscal year 2026. The funds for each district, however, were not divided evenly. “The Steering Commission broke down the $3 million based on the social vulnerability map that was developed by RVAgreen 2050,” says Leidiana Delgado, civic engagement coordinator for City Council. “This map showcases the heat index, food necessity, walkability, public mobility, environment and safety, and wellness overall of each district.”

Based on those criteria, districts 1, 2 and 4 were each allocated $200,000; districts 3, 5 and 7 had $300,000 to work with; and districts 6, 8 and 9 got $500,000. Funds were also dedicated to two citywide projects.

Matthew Slaats, the interim council chief of staff (succeeded full time by RJ Warren on May 12), says seeing locals work with their government was inspiring. “We are seeing how residents can be a true partner in setting a vision for Richmond and addressing the core needs in each neighborhood,” he says. "As we have long said, this project has been not about doing things ‘for’ or ‘to’ community, but truly ‘with’ community.”

Shockoe Bottom resident Kasey Miller voted to upgrade the bus stops in the 7th District with seating and shelters. The project, which has an estimated cost of $80,000, was her top choice and ultimately won funding. “I don’t have a car. I rely on GRTC,” she says. “In my experience, it does very much suck when the weather isn’t exactly in your favor.”

Miller adds that the whole process was well executed, citing the timeline and communication from the city. “I like it because I think ranked choice voting ends [up favoring] the group,” she says. “It gives folks the ability ... to be like, ‘OK, I didn't get this one, but at least I got that one, right?’”

The process was “a really perfect dress rehearsal” for ranked choice voting, says Liz White, the executive director of UpVote Virginia, a nonprofit, bipartisan organization that works on democracy reform issues such as ranked choice voting and fair redistricting goals. “[It’s] a good instructional tool to see how the ballot works and get in the mindset of thinking of ranking as voting,” she says. “This has real dollars attached to it. People are going to see a direct outcome from their ranking, and yet it’s not a traditional election.”

Ranked choice voting was approved by the General Assembly in 2020 for electing city councils and county boards of supervisors, but only two localities in the state, Arlington and Charlottesville, have used it in an election.

The concept allows voters to place their ballot options in order of most to least favored. If a candidate receives a majority of first-choice votes, they win. If no one receives a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and its supporters’ second-choice votes are counted instead. In the People's Budget, the process continued until three districtwide projects and two citywide projects received a majority of the votes cast.

Backers say ranked choice voting lets voters express their preferences more clearly than a single vote and ensures the winner — whether an infrastructure project or candidate — will be broadly acceptable because it must receive at least some support from the majority of voters. The system is used for elections in 24 U.S. states.

City language access coordinator Roxana Talavera-Denson says the People's Budget process was a great chance to bring the community together.

“I think a lot of communities feel that they should be able to have a decision on what affects them on a day-to-day basis,” she says.

The goal is to complete all 33 projects within two years. People's Budget staff members say they will establish project trackers at rvapb.org.