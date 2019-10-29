Representing the 5th

Richmond City Council politics can be turbulent, even bizarre, and the events leading to the Nov. 5 special election in the James River-straddling 5th District only reinforce that perception.

First, Councilman Parker Agelasto, who has held the seat since 2013, drew scrutiny when it was disclosed late last year that he had moved outside the district. Initially, Agelasto said he would remain on the council through the end of his term in 2020, but he faced a legal challenge filed by former 5th District Councilman Henry W. “Chuck” Richardson, seeking to force him out. Agelasto later struck a deal with former Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring to remain in office until Nov. 30.

Now Richardson is one of eight candidates with widely varying backgrounds seeking to replace Agelasto. One issue that seemingly unites them is skepticism about the proposed Navy Hill redevelopment project; at a September forum, none of the candidates said they would vote “yes” at the moment. Richardson said he wanted more information before taking a position.

A 21-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University graduate and Uber driver, Da Silva sees a need for change in the city’s money collection and distribution.

“We need a progressive tax structure so we can make transportation more accessible in working-class communities, make parks … more beautiful in low-income areas and bring wealth to people who have [been] denied fair wages or fair treatment since our city’s founding,” he says.

The director of government affairs at Good Neighbor, a mental health and disabilities services counseling program, says she is a “results-oriented consensus builder” who can move the city forward.

“Richmond is an amazing place to live, work and play — but there are so many improvements left to be made for our schools, our public transportation, public infrastructure … and so many other basic facets of city government,” says Lynch, 32.

A Knoxville, Tennessee, native who grew up in public housing, McCoy says he plans to advocate for what he calls “an affordable Richmond,” with more accessible housing for renters and future homeowners.

The 28-year-old president of the nonpartisan Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals and the business development manager for Schutt Sports, he also says he is focused on workforce development and safe and secure schools.

An associate minister at Hood Temple AME Zion Church, Mines says she wants to address issues that hinder many students from learning.

“My priorities will be to increase support for our schools through partnering with churches, volunteer organizations and other interested citizens to establish mentoring programs,” says Mines, a 61-year-old Air Force veteran. She says she would support a ban on carrying firearms in public buildings and parks.

Elected in 1977, Richardson was part of Richmond’s first majority-black City Council. He served for nearly two decades until his arrest on narcotics charges in 1995.

The 71-year-old Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient expressed concern about increases in what city residents pay for real estate taxes, meals taxes, utilities and parking. “I’m going to demand accountability so that people will know … where their dollars are being spent,” he says.

A history teacher at Armstrong High School, Sturm says he would make “education and rebuilding the schools” his priority. He says the city needs to do better on basic services.

“It’s sexy to spend money on NFL training facilities, international bike tours, or large entertainment venues,” says Sturm, 32. “However, that means that our streets and schools — the things we need — go unaddressed.”

A former 5th District representative on the Richmond School Board, Taylor, 49, sees insufficient affordable housing, struggling and underfunded schools, and tax reform as the city’s biggest challenges.

“I am committed to doing the work full time, while bringing a level of transparency and oversight rarely seen in local government,” says Taylor, a volunteer with community and grassroots organizations.

The 49-year-old University of Richmond political scientist points to his experience authoring the Mayor’s Anti-Poverty Commission Report, serving as the first director of the Office of Community Wealth Building and leading development of the Richmond Education Compact.

“I have been deeply engaged in City of Richmond public affairs over the last eight years,” says Williamson, “and have a track record of getting things done on some of our toughest issues.”