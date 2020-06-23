Primary Day

× 1 of 3 Expand Patrick Hall checking in to vote at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. × 2 of 3 Expand Khue Bui (right) shows Ben Williams how to load his ballot at the Randolph Community Center. × 3 of 3 Expand Instructions for curbside voting at Randolph Community Center Prev Next

Higher than normal absentee voting and low turnout caused by the coronavirus pandemic has led to a slow primary election day at Richmond polling places.

In Richmond, incumbent Democratic Congressman Donald McEachin faced Cazel Levine, a former federal worker, for the Democratic nomination for the 4th District of the U.S. House of Representatives. On the Republican side, Daniel Gade, Thomas Speciale II and Alissa Baldwin vied for the opportunity to challenge Sen. Mark Warner in November.

Tuesday’s congressional primaries were originally set to be held on June 9, but were pushed back by Gov. Ralph Northam due to the pandemic. On Tuesday, local poll workers said turnout was slow, but about on par for a primary election, while absentee voting soared above usual rates.

“We have the absentee list, and we already have double the pages, maybe triple the pages, that we usually have,” said Carolyn Mosleay, chief election officer at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library. She said the polling location had seen about 76 voters as of 1:40 p.m.

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, more than 12,000 absentee ballots were cast in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District ahead of Election Day.

“Overall, I think [the total number of voters is] probably higher because of the absenteeism and the absentee ballots,” said one election officer at Randolph Community Center. “I think a lot of the people who did absentee probably wouldn’t have come in otherwise.”

Polling locations also took precautions against coronavirus spread. Poll workers wore masks, sat behind clear plastic screens, offered hand sanitizer to voters and regularly cleaned polling stations. Voters could also call ahead to opt for curbside voting if they were handicapped or preferred not to enter the building due to fear of disease spread.

Benjamin C. Williams, a student at Reynolds Community College, was wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt and said he felt a duty to vote for the candidate he thought would support racial justice.

“It’s important to vote so we can get the right people in office right on time and we can finally start moving forward from all this chaos.” he said.

Ruth Clements, 21, said she wasn’t able to register for absentee voting in time for Tuesday’s election, but still felt compelled to make her voice heard in light of the recent unrest.

“I would’ve probably rather stayed home to do this, but I’m trying to be as active as possible with everything going on recently,” she said after casting her ballot at the Randolph Community Center. “I just feel like, for any real change to keep happening, it’s important to play a part in the process.”